This Party Is Killing You!: The Robyn Party is the original, greatest, and longest-running pop music tribute dance party celebrating the Swedish goddess of pop, Robyn, in all her many flavors.

The now-legendary party was featured by none other than Robyn herself in her short film Missing U, where she drops in on the party at its home in Brooklyn for a surprise DJ set. The Robyn Party is turning 10 this year, and founders/DJs Russ Marshalek, Marley Magaziner and Chris Choyce are taking the party bi-coastal and international to celebrate.

At This Party is Killing You! you'll hear all of Robyn's hits, b-sides, lost tracks, remixes, aaaannnd just maybe some tunes you won't hear elsewhere, along with your other pop faves like Gaga, Carly, Mariah, and more. It's a euphoric, up-lifting, cry-dancing, life-changing night.:

"We never imagined This Party Is Killing You!: The Robyn Party to become as massive and popular as it is, and for ten years it's been a joyous, sweaty dream to get to do this with all of you! Seeing you every night, dancing with you, singing/crying along to Dancing on My Own...it's a dream, honeys. Thank you for ten years, and we can't wait to see you every night on this tour. We have some very special things planned for this year's shows, and we've dug deep for this stuff, so if you're a Robyn die-hard or a casual fan, whether you've been to every Robyn party ever or just want to see what all the kerfuffle is about, this is the tour for you. We love you so much!." - Russ, Marley + Choyce of ADVENTURE[s]

READ NEXT: Santana and Earth, Wind and Fire Join Forces for a Summer Tour

The Brooklyn show in Williamsburg later this year in August marks the official 10 year anniversary date of The Robyn Party and will be a huge hometown celebration that includes special guests.

ADVENTURE[s] was started by three friends, Marley Magaziner, Russ Marshalek, and Chris Choyce, as a way to share music they nerded out about and to keep in touch, in 2010 in Brooklyn.

After several successful, music-first theme parties, including their "Broken-Hearted Ball" ½ breakup ½ hookup Valentines Day party and their series of pre-emo nostalgia MySpace-themed parties (sponsored by MySpace!), the trio threw the first installment of This Party is Killing You! Aka what would become known as The Robyn Party (named after a lyric in Robyn's lynchpin tune "Don't Fucking Tell Me What To Do") in August of 2012 in the back room of a tiny venue in Williamsburg.

Since then, the trio have performed their signature night out to sold-out, thrilled and sweaty crowds around the globe, have had guests like Kiesza, Little Boots, Drag Race sensation Detox, and, of course, were featured in Robyn's 2018 album launch video Missing U, where Robyn herself DJs The Robyn Party. The trio serve as moderators of Konichiwa Bitches, the official Robyn fan community, and celebrate the party's 10th anniversary in 2022.

Oh, yes, there are a bunch of surprises in store for the 10 year blow-out, and sweat WILL be dripping from your brow...so hold tight. Head to TheRobynParty.com for updates, announcements, tickets, and more.

This Party Is Killing You!: The Robyn Party Tour Dates:

2/4/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia

2/11/22 - Atlanta, GA @ Venkman's

2/24/22 - Tacoma, WA @ Alma Mater

2/25/22 - Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey

2/26/22 - Portland, OR @ Holoscene

3/25/22 - Palm Springs, CA @ The Alibi Palm Springs

3/26/22 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah San Diego

4/22/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echoplex

4/23/22 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

8/20/22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl Williamsburg

READ MORE: Jack White, Weezer, Kings of Leon Tour Dates & Tickets 2014: Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City Lineup Released