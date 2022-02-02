Following an autopsy Monday, 2019 Miss USA titleholder and Extra host Cheslie Kryst's cause of death has been confirmed as multiple blunt impact injuries by suicide, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner told PEOPLE.

In a statement released after her passing on Sunday, Kryst's family spoke about her legacy as she had inspired others "around the world" with her "beauty and strength."

Graduated from Wake Forest University, Kryst was also an attorney with an MBA.

In May 2019, she was crowned Miss USA, representing North Carolina and went on to finish in the top 10 of the Miss Universe 2019 competition.

That year marked history as all four major pageants were won by Black women: Cheslie Kryst (Miss USA), Kaliegh Garris (Miss Teen USA), Nia Imani Franklin (Miss America), and Zozibini Tunzi (Miss Universe).

Zozibini Tunzi, Miss Universe, Extra Remembering Cheslie Kryst

"Cheslie, my friend, I am devastated," Tunzi wrote in a heartfelt tribute in an Instagram post.

Hearing the news, Tunzi hasn't gotten sleep, being caught between doubting the news and trying to make sense of what is happening around her.

Tunzi added that she is "not ready for a world" where Kryst "doesn't exist in."

The Miss Universe organization is "devasted," as they remembered her "brightest, warmest, and most kind" spirit, lighting up every room she entered.

The entire Miss U community mourns her loss, and their thoughts and prayers are with Kryst's family during this difficult time.

Extra offered its "deepest condolences" in a statement. Cheslie was not just a vital part of the show, according to Extra, but a beloved part of their family and touched the entire staff as well.

In their official Twitter account, ExtraTv shared a compilation of Kryst's remarkable interviews with famous stars and interactions with co-journalists.

ALSO READ: Whoopi Goldberg Receives Backlash After 'The Holocaust Isn't About Race' Comment | Did She Apologize About It?

Tributes Pour In For Former Miss USA

"Such incredibly sad news about #CheslieKryst," wrote Bernice King on Twitter, the CEO of Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change.

King also reminded everyone that looking good and doing good things doesn't equal feeling or thinking good.

"Check on YOU, too," King continued.

"Rest in Peace Cheslie Kryst! Praying for your family and loved ones!" said Academy-Award-winning actress Viola Davis.

Davis ended her tweet with a mental health reminder: "For those that suffer in silence please know you are not alone" and a list of the international suicide hotlines.

As Kryst's death is taking a "huge toll on her family, friends, and the pageant community," Austyn Mario, a Roman Catholic and a Humanitarian, asks Catholic Twitter for prayers for her soul.

READ MORE: Encanto' Song 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' Overtakes 'Frozen's' 'Let It Go' as Top Disney Animated Hit Song

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Jess Smith

WATCH: Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst Passes Away: Olivia Culpo & More Pay Tribute - from Clevver News