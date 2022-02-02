A California lieutenant slammed their state's "anti-police climate" and "woke narrative" on Wednesday, after one of his Los Angeles officers died following a shootout with gang members on January 10.

Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Lieutenant Rex Ingram made his comments on the issues during the eulogy of his subordinate Fernando Arroyos, who lost his life while he was out house-hunting with his girlfriend, per Fox News.

Ingram noted that the community where Arroyos served failed him over the issues on how the state sanctions criminals.

"The system and the community you worked so hard for failed you... your murder will not be in vain, and the violence must stop: enough is enough," Ingram pointed out.

The California Lieutenant also revealed that Arroyos mentioned to his family and him about his concerns while giving his service to the community.

"You [Arroyos] shared with me your worries over the anti-police climate the refusal to hold criminals accountable, and a woke narrative that only seemed to make things worse, not better," Ingram said, adding that Arroyos still carried on with his duties despite the woes he was carrying.

Arroyos died as Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon was in scrutiny for his alleged soft-on-crime policies.

The Los Angeles lieutenant then noted that he will "continue" to wear his badge "proudly" as he protects people and serves in his honor.

Ingram then urged the other Los Angeles police officers to wear their badge with pride and live up to their promise to the community, just like what Arroyos did before he lost his life.

READ NEXT: Los Angeles Earthquake: Cudahy Residents Have Mixed Reactions to 3.3 Magnitude Quake

Los Angeles Police Officer's Funeral

Los Angeles Police Officer Fernando Arroyos's eulogy was held in the Forest Lawn in the Hollywood Hills Cemetery.

Hundreds of California police officers went to the funeral to pay their respects as Arroyos was placed in his final resting place.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti also went to Arroyo's funeral as he spoke in front of the attendees.

"We've lost an angel in this City of Angels... God has called Fernando home," Garcetti noted.

California Governor Gavin Newsom also expressed his thoughts on the death of the Los Angeles Police earlier in January.

"Officer Arroyos died a hero and his selfless bravery will never be forgotten," Newsom said, adding that their thoughts are with the family and friends of the slain police officer.

The Death of Los Angeles Police Fernando Arroyos

Los Angeles Police Fernando Arroyos lost his life while he was out looking for a house with his girlfriend in the Florence-Firestone neighborhood in L.A. on January 10.

Arroyos wanted to look for a bigger home, aiming to bring his mother and let her live with them in L.A., per Los Angeles Daily News. However, his house-hunting turned into a nightmare when he encountered three suspected "Florence 13" gang members and a woman from the neighborhood to rob people.

The suspects were identified as Luis Alfredo del Los Rosa Rios, Ernesto Cisneros, Jesse Contreras, and Haylee Marie Grisham.

According to reports, Luis Alfredo noticed Arroyo's jewelry on his neck. The gang members confronted Arroyos and his girlfriend, prompting the exchange of gunfire.

The Los Angeles police officer reportedly sustained a single gunshot wound and died at the hospital. Federal prosecutors noted that Cisneros also sustained an injury in the exchange of gunshots.

The three gang members were charged with violent crime in aid of racketeering - committing a crime to benefit a business. The penalty for the said charge is life imprisonment without parole, and they could face the death penalty as the killing occurred during a robbery.

READ NEXT: Cheslie Kryst Cause of Death Revealed; Celebrities, Fans of Miss USA 2019 Pour Tribute

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Funeral Held for LAPD Officer Fernando Arroyos - From KTLA 5