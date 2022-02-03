A shooting inside a Greyhound bus in California killed one person and injured at least four others on Wednesday night, police said.

According to the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), police received 911 calls at around 7:35 p.m. that gunfire erupted on the bus parked outside a convenience store in Oroville, north of Sacramento.

When the sheriff's deputies and Oroville cops arrived, they found several people with gunshot wounds, but the suspect had already fled.

The sheriff's office said one died at the scene despite lifesaving measures. Oroville Mayor Chuck Reynolds noted that five people were shot.

Reynolds told CBS13 that the other four victims were airlifted to a hospital. He confirmed that a minor, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was among the victims.

California Greyhound Bus Shooter Arrested

Chuck Reynolds said the suspect, whom he described as "incoherent," was already arrested and jailed. According to Reynolds, the suspect fled to a nearby Walmart at around 8 p.m.

The sheriff's office said witnesses at the store called 911 to report the gunman's location. Police officers had determined that the gunman inside Walmart was the same man who fled the Greyhound bus. Reynolds said there was a physical altercation inside the Walmart, but no shots were fired.

The sheriff's office noted that the suspect had been booked into the Butte County Jail. However, other details of the shooting, including a motive, were not immediately released.

In a statement, Crystal Booker, a spokesperson for Greyhound Lines, Inc., said they were already working closely with local authorities. Booker said their primary concern "at this time is the safety of our driver and passengers."

READ NEXT: DNA Points to Suspect of 2005 Killing; Authorities Arrest Man 17 Years After Murder

Similar California Greyhound Bus Shooting Happened Almost 2 Years Ago

A similar incident happened in February 2020, NBC reported. At the time, one person died, and five other people were wounded in a shooting on a Greyhound bus traveling to the Bay Area from Los Angeles.

The person who was killed was a 51-year-old woman from Colombia. According to reports, the gunman got into an argument with another passenger who asked him to quiet down.

The suspect fired eight shots before he "voluntarily" got off the bus and left his black handgun behind. The driver was able to persuade the gunman to get off the bus.

After dropping off the shooter, the driver pulled off at the next exit in Grapevine, south of Bakersfield, where authorities and paramedics assisted the passengers.

Police officers located the gunman on the shoulder along a portion of Interstate 5 and took him into custody without incident.

The suspect, identified as Anthony Devonte William, 33, of Capitol Heights, Maryland, was booked at the Kern County jail on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. He was held without bail.

READ MORE: World Cup Qualifiers: Argentina Beats Colombia To Extend 29-Game Unbeaten Streak, Chile Holds On To World Cup Hope

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Jess Smith

WATCH: Shooting Onboard a Greyhound Bus in Oroville Leaves One Dead, Four Wounded - From Action News Now