A longtime Duke Basketball recruiting storyline once again resurface, as the Blue Devils remain "involved" in the ongoing recruitment of NBA superstar and current Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James' eldest son, Bronny James, according to recent reports.

Given his father's strong relationship with Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski, the four-star 2023 combo guard and high school basketball phenom Bronny James has long been linked with the program, per USA Today.

In a 2018 Instagram comment, LeBron described Krzyzewski as "the absolute best," adding that "(I) hope he's still at the helm when my boy comes up."

However, that obviously won't be the case, as Krzyzewski, 74, is retiring after the 2021-22 season and will be replaced by current associate head coach Jon Scheyer, who has been in charge of Duke's recruitment since the last summer.

Still, according to insiders in the industry, the Blue Devils' hopes haven't fully vanished.

The 6-foot-3 junior from Sierra Canyon High School, according to 247Sports' Eric Bossi, played "as well as he ever had" in front of the website's scouting team last month and reported that Bronny is "believed to have interest" in Duke, Tennessee, Ohio State, and Texas.

Later in December, On3 Sports' Joe Tipton deduced the same, reporting that Duke and Kentucky, despite not having offered Bronny a scholarship, remained "interested" in the 17-year-old star.

Finally, 247Sports' Brandon Jenkins stated in January, praising his "natural feel for the game," that Duke, Kentucky, Ohio State, and Texas are among the schools interested in Bronny.

Bossi also reported Nuggets are the best look inside the recruitment of the nation's most recognizable prep star.

According to 247Sports' composite rankings, Bronny is the nation's No. 34 overall recruit in the class of 2023. He is also well-known off the court, with 6.2 million Instagram followers, 5.4 million TikTok followers, and a current value of $5.1 million for his name, image, and likeness, according to On3's new NIL 100 rankings.

After Duke's top-ranked 2022 recruiting class includes the No. 1 player in the nation, Pennsylvania center Dereck Lively II and three more five-star recruits who rank among the country's top 13, the 34-year-old coach-in-waiting, Scheyer, has already proven he can recruit at a high level.

With commitments from five-star guard Caleb Foster and four-star forward Sean Stewart, as well as solid relationships with many others, Duke has the nation's No. 1 2023 recruiting class.

Teen Heir For Basketball Throne

Despite fans having difficulty imagining his reign ever coming to an end, given the way LeBron James is currently playing in his 19th season, the NBA great has given his own answer on how he would like to end his brilliant career: by sharing the court with LeBron "Bronny" James Jr.

LeBron's contract with the Lakers is set to expire at the end of the 2022-2023 season, which coincides with James Jr.'s completion of high school.

Considering the NBA's current rule surrounding draft eligibility (one year removed from high school), according to Boss Hunting, LeBron will possibly sign a 1-year deal presumably with the Lakers, then move to whichever team drafts his son.

Despite the fact that LeBron famously went straight from high school to the NBA, as previously stated, the eligibility requirements have been revised.

As a result, the fabled father-son reunion will be postponed for another year while Bronny attends college or plays in the G-League.

