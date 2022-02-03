Hundreds of migrants in the southern city of Tapachula in Mexico protested on Thursday against the government's delayed visa approval process. They also threatened to form a new caravan that would head towards the U.S. border.

The migrants, largely from Haiti and other parts of Latin America, have been stranded in Tapachula in Chiapas state while waiting for their asylum and visa applications to be approved, Reuters reported.

The migrants staged a protest outside Mexico's National Migration Institute (INM) offices in Tapachula, near the Guatemalan border, to demand documents that would regularize their stay in Mexico or eligibility to cross the border without being imprisoned.

"They are playing with us," William, a young Salvadoran who identified himself as an organizer of the protest, told Reuters, adding that the authorities are causing the disorder.

According to William, who declined to reveal his last name, the migrants would depart this week if there was no response.

Migrant Woman Describes Their Situation in Mexico as 'Inhumane'

Mexico has attempted to halt big waves of migrants traveling in caravans heading to the United States amid pressure from Washington.

A Venezuelan woman in the crowd described the situation as "inhumane." She said they were stranded with many children, under the scorching heat of the sun, without food and a place to sleep.

Many migrants fleeing their homelands want to reach the United States, while others seek refuge and protection in Mexico.

In response to the protest, INM announced in a statement that "there is no need for marches or demonstrations" in Tapachula to complete the legal process for migrants.

READ NEXT: Lakers Snap 3-Game Losing Streak With Win Over Portland Trail Blazers; Anthony Davis Leads LeBron James-Less Team

Guatemala Approves Tougher Sentence For Human Traffickers

As the government aims to crack down on smugglers known as "coyotes," Guatemala's Congress toughened prison sentences for human traffickers to up to 30 years on Tuesday.

As part of reforms to the country's migration law, President Alejandro Giammattei proposed the initiative to Congress last Jan. 14 to enhance the terms to 10 to 30 years in prison, from two to five years.

For each Guatemalan or foreign individual smuggled into national territory, traffickers will be fined between 100,000 and 200,000 quetzals (US$13,000 to US$26,000).

According to a document on the reform, the penalty for the crimes of illegal trafficking is increased by two-thirds when the migrant is a pregnant woman or a minor.

Some lawmakers voted against the bill since it did not address corruption within Guatemala, which foreign officials said is the root cause of a surge in illegal migration to the U.S. border.

After dozens of migrants died due to overcrowding in transport vehicles or at the hands of criminal groups, Guatemala's government has sought to crack down on people-smuggling gangs.

READ MORE: World Cup Qualifiers: Argentina Beats Colombia To Extend 29-Game Unbeaten Streak, Chile Holds On To World Cup Hope

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Jess Smith

WATCH: Migrants in Southern Mexico Prevented From Moving Towards US Border - From Euronews