A Tennessee dad confessed that he threw his baby into a river and killed the mom of his two-day-old child after authorities arrested him.

According to FOX 5, Brandon Isabelle was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, murder in the perpetration of aggravated kidnapping, especially aggravated kidnapping, and tampering with evidence.

The Memphis Police Department said the 25-year-old Tennessee dad was detained Wednesday afternoon while officials searched for his daughter. In the evening, police announced that he was charged with the murder of 27-year-old Danielle Hoyle and their infant daughter Kennedy Hoyle.

Danielle's family told WREG that the last time they heard from her was Tuesday night when she left to take her baby to a hospital for a test.

Patrolling police officers found Danielle dead at around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday outside her vehicle in the area of Sedgewick street and Levi Road in Whitehaven. But no child was found at the scene.

Reports noted that the drivers-side window of the car was knocked out. The preliminary investigation showed that Danielle had been shot multiple times in the head.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for the missing baby on Wednesday morning. Police said the baby's car seat was found near a dumpster outside a Walmart in Whitehaven.

Authorities quickly zeroed in on the child's father as a suspect on Wednesday night.

Tennessee Dad Admits Killing His Baby and Child's Mom

According to the court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Brandon Isabelle admitted to luring Danielle Hoyle to the area where she was found dead.

After shooting the woman, the Tennessee dad also confessed that he took the baby out of Danielle's car and drove her daughter to the Upper Mud Island Boat Ramp in Island Park that faces the Mississippi River.

There, Isabelle threw the baby "into the water," followed by the gun he used to kill her mom, according to the police affidavit.

The baby's body and the firearm have not been recovered. Police failed to find the infant during their search around Mud Island on Wednesday.

In an update, police said they would continue to search for the baby in what was considered a recovery mission.

"Kennedy Hoyle has not been located. However, evidence suggests that she is deceased. The search will continue to recover her remains," authorities noted.

Sister of Tennessee Baby Grieves Over Deaths

Kennedy Hoyle's big sister was gravely affected by the death of her mom and sister. Danielle Hoyle's mother, April Campbell, told PEOPLE that Riyah, the 10-year-old sister of the baby, kept on crying after she lost her sister and mom.

"All my grandbaby knows is my daughter... All she does is cry and say she wants her mama," Campbell said, adding that the deaths of her daughter and her baby took a "toll on the whole family."

Danielle's mother described her as the "kindest lady you could ever meet," adding that she did not bother anyone. Campbell is now planning for the funerals of her daughter and her baby granddaughter. But she needs to identify first Kennedy's remains when the authorities recover her.

The Tennessee dad was given no bond and faced an arraignment hearing Friday. Reports said his previous record in Shelby County includes only traffic infractions.

