A suspect, believed to be a Rams fan, was arrested on Friday in connection to a fight that badly injured a 49ers fan outside SoFi Stadium during the NFC championship last weekend.

According to ESPN, the said suspect, identified as 33-year-old Bryan Alexis Cifuentes-Rosell, was arrested over an investigation of assault by means to produce great bodily injury, as the victim, Daniel Luna, was placed in a medically induced coma after their altercation.

After Cifuentes-Rosell was arrested in Montebello on Friday, Inglewood Mayor James Butts said that the suspect was then released on a bail amounting to $30,000, per ABC 7.

The mayor noted that investigators traced the suspect through a vehicle at the scene. Cifuentes-Rosell was also reported voluntarily to the police station, where he was advised of his rights. The case involving Cifuentes-Rosell and Luna will be presented to the prosecutors.

49ers Fan Altercation with a Rams Fan Caught on Surveillance Camera

According to Mayor Butts, a surveillance camera recorded the altercation, showing that Daniel Luna, from Oakland, was involved in a brief pushing match with a man who was wearing a Rams jersey, on Sunday.

Butts described Luna and Cifuentes-Rossell's encounter as a "small altercation" that went bad.

"It looked like a small altercation that went very bad... Five seconds. Push. Turn around, push [and] punch. It wasn't even five seconds," the mayor underscored.

The surveillance video reportedly showed that the person in the Rams jersey pushed Luna back and punched him once in the mouth. Luna fell to the ground and hit the back of his head. Butts furthered that the 49ers fan was then discovered by SoFi security personnel.

The Inglewood mayor then reiterated that Cifuentes-Rossell and Luna's altercation was small that went bad. He then emphasized that the fight does not appear to be like a group of people ganged up on somebody and beating them.

49ers Fan Coma

The altercation over the weekend took a toll on the health of the 49ers fan as he remained in a medically induced coma as of Friday. Mayor Butts noted that Luna's condition "has not improved or degraded."

The coma came after the 49ers fan was rushed to Harbor UCLA by paramedics after they received a 911 call around 4 p.m, Inglewood Police Lieutenant Geoffrey Meeks told CNN on Wednesday.

Reports noted that Luna suffered serious injuries in his upper body and his face was fractured. He was placed into a medically induced coma to prevent internal bleeding from swelling his brain.

The San Francisco 49ers expressed their thoughts on the incident involving one of their fans.

"What happened to Daniel Luna is reprehensible, and we strongly condemn all violence... We know local authorities in Los Angeles are conducting a full investigation and we're here to support them however we can," the team said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the SoFi Stadium told USA Today that they were aware of the incident and that they were saddened by what happened with the 49ers fan.

"Our thoughts are with Mr. Luna's friends and family during this difficult time.," the management of SoFi Stadium said, adding that they are working with law enforcement officials as they investigate the tragic incident over the weekend.

WATCH: Suspect Arrested In SoFi Stadium Attack Which Left 49ers Fan In Coma - From CBS Los Angeles