Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has announced his retirement after 22 seasons in the National Football League (NFL).

Along with his accolades, which had gained him his reputation for being one of the greatest players in the history of the game, he was also followed by controversies throughout his career.

Here are some of the widely known controversies about Brady's football career.

4. DeflateGate: Deflated Balls

Brady was accused of purposefully ordering the deflation of football during the AFC Championship in 2015, in which they were playing against the Indianapolis Colts, according to a Fox News report.

ESPN journalist Chris Mortensen was present during the incident, wherein he revealed that 11 of the 12 balls that were changed and deflated to help Brady's cause.

The NFL had launched an investigation regarding the allegations, which then led to Brady's suspension for four games the next season.

During the game, Brady managed to have three touchdown passes en route to the Patriots' win.

In addition, a fine was imposed on the organization, which amounted around $1 million.

3. Friendship With Donald Trump

Brady was known to have worn a cap with the "Make America Great Again" statement that subjected him to criticism, according to an AM News report.

Brady responded with the issue by noting his friendship with the former president of the United States.

The NFL quarterback said that Trump is his good friend and they had spent a lot of time playing golf in the past.

Brady said that after gaining the presidency, Trump sent him the cap, which arrived at his locker.

Trump had also offered to stop the investigations against the Patriots during an investigation in 2007 in what is famously known as the SpyGate.

2. Dolphins' Alleged Tampering Issue

Brady had also been involved in a tampering scandal that was put into the spotlight after former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL, per USA Today.

Flores alleged that owner Stephen Ross requested him to meet with a "prominent quarterback" in 2019, which would have been a violation of the NFL's tampering rules.

Brady was named as the "prominent quarterback." At the time, he was set to enter free agency in 2020 when he decided to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Flores refused to attend the meeting and left the yacht immediately where he was supposed to meet Brady, according to Flores' lawsuit.

1. Patriots' Espionage Issue

In 2007, when a game against the New York Jets was about to take place, the Patriots were caught videotaping the Jets' play-call signals, as SportsCasting shared.

An investigation determined that this was a common practice for the Patriots from 2002 to 2007, which was during the team's peak of success.

The Patriots were fined $250,000, while Bill Belichick had to pay $500,000.

Despite these issues, however, there is no doubt that Tom Brady will go down as one of the best players in the history of the game

