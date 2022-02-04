The Los Angeles Clippers are acquiring Trail Blazers' veterans Norman Powell and Robert Covington in a trade that will send Justise Winslow, Eric Bledsoe, and Keon Johnson to Portland, the teams announced Friday.

The Clippers will also send a 2025 second-round pick via the Detroit Pistons to Portland as part of the big five-player deal.

The 2022 NBA trade deadline is still nearly a week away, but both teams reshape their rosters, setting them ready for additional moves, CBS Sports reported.

The Los Angeles Clippers just won against the Lakers on Thursday night, making it the 30th win over the last 37 games they've played.

Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard and Paul George Still Out 'Indefinitely'

Following the team's win on Thursday, Clippers head coach Ty Lue told reporters that Kawhi Leonard would "probably" not be able to return from his torn ACL this season. Along with Paul George out indefinitely due to an elbow injury, the Clippers urgently need reinforcements.

For the Clippers, the acquisition of Norman Powell, who is averaging 18.7 points per game and shooting 40.6 percent from 3-point range this season, will provide a major offensive boost.

He can handle some of the offensive creation duties while Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are out, and when or if they return, he can play more of a floor spacer role. He's making 43.8 percent of his catch-and-shoot 3s this season.

The Clippers is determined to surround Leonard and George - both currently sidelined with injuries - with shooters and versatile defenders.

Meanwhile, Covington is having one of his least productive seasons, averaging 7.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. He is, however, a valuable addition as an extra defensive wing.

He's averaging 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game, can guard multiple positions, and can provide protection for Nic Batum from further injury.

Portland Trail Blazers Looking Forward to Trade

The Portland Trail Blazers, for their part, are clearly thinking about the future with this move. With Damian Lillard foreseeably out for the season due to an abdominal injury, and with the team currently sitting in 10th place in the Western Conference at 21-31, this is a potential for them to reset.

A long-term extension with 21-year-old Anfernee Simons, who has been a revelation for the Blazers this year, will be announced this summer when the Blazers clear Powell's five-year, $90 million contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Both Bledsoe and Winslow are under contract for the rest of the season and are capable rotation players. According to ESPN, Portland falls under the luxury tax threshold, and Clippers' payroll climbs from $93.9 million to $112.9 million as a result of the agreement.

Over the coming week, both the Clippers and the Blazers are likely to continue to make deals. The Blazers plan to keep reshaping their roster around All-NBA guard Damian Lillard.

Out of Tennessee, Johnson was the 21st pick in the 2021 draft. The 19-year-old is regarded as a player with a lot of potential.

Powell, 28, has averaged 18.7 points on 40.6 percent 3-point shooting this season. An NBA trade brought him to Portland from Toronto Raptors in a deadline deal last year, and he recently inked an extension with the team.

