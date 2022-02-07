Mexico will have four representatives at the Beijing Winter Olympics, one of them being the former United States skier and a five-time Olympian, Sarah Schleper. She will be representing the Aztec country in the Olympics for the second time.

Schleper, who was born in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, retired from the U.S. Ski Team in 2011 after a 15-year career.

The Olympian did not completely give up the skis, though, remaining as competitive as ever, and life had other plans for her.

The mother of two will compete in the women's Alpine skiing at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre on Monday, February 7, after being chosen as Mexico's flag bearer for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing.

Schleper: I Wanted to Be Mexican

"I had retired, but... In my mind, I never really gave up ski racing," she told the New York Times.

Schleper married Federico Gaxiola of Mexico in 2007 and was able to obtain a new passport and ski for Mexico. During the 2014/15 season, she made her international debut for Mexico and competed in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

"I wanted to be Mexican because Mexico is beautiful," Schleper said in her Olympic bio.

Responding to people who are asking how she feels about being her current citizenship, "Some Americans do not understand why I chose to be Mexican and have not had the opportunity to see how wonderful this country is," she explained.

The skier added that she feels "tremendously happy" for her love for Mexico and everything it means to be Mexican.

With the best performance of seventh in slalom at Santa Caterina in 2005, the Colorado native has raced in nine World Championships, five for the United States and four for Mexico. In 2017, Schleper won her 27th Alpine combined title, which was the best for a Mexican woman.

Schleper will be joined by three men: Rodolfo Dickson (alpine skiing), Jonathan Soto (cross country skiing), and Donovan Carrillo (figure skating) in the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing.

Schleper Finds Better Fit in Mexico

Schleper will turn 43 before the 2022 Olympics - her sixth - is over. Nevertheless, her age has not lost her need for speed.

When asked about the secret to her abnormally long career, the skier responded that it was her love for the sport and her love for hard work.

"I love ski racing, and I love being in the mountains and the travel and the friends - it's not a story you could dream up, just to continue in this way," Schleper said.

After being included in the U.S. team as a 16-year-old, the ageless wonder's family was growing, and she did not feel the necessary support from the American coaches.

According to Schleper, she was struggling just to make it to training because her family and her coach were not "that supportive of what was going on."

Fortunately, the six-time qualifying Olympian found a better fit.

As she was able to "shuffle and juggle ski racing, coaching, a family, and make it work and make it fun," according to Schleper, those are the reasons why she chose to be on the Mexican team.

The veteran has gradually shifted her priorities.

Her 16-year-old self's one-track mentality is gone. Her heart is more concerned with her children than she is with skiing. She is blessed with 14-year-old Lasse and 8-year-old Resi, both of whom are potential ski racers,

Schleper hopes to continue racing through 2026, so she can share an Olympic experience with her son, Lasse.

Schleper said that competing at a game with her son, "would be a cool way to end and for him to start."

