One person was killed, while another person was wounded in an altercation that led to a shooting at a Fred Meyer store in Richland, Washington, Monday, past 11 a.m, Fox News reported.

Authorities immediately cleared the store 101 Wellsian Way throughout the afternoon, per USA Today. They swept each aisle and helped both customers and workers escape, including a group hiding in the pharmacy area.

Richland Police Captain Chris Lee said the suspect and the deceased victim had an "interaction" before "multiple" shots were fired. It was not clear whether they both knew each other. The suspect then fled after the incident.Meanwhile, the injured victim, who was in critical condition, underwent surgery, Lee confirmed.

Manhunt for Washington Grocery Store Shooting Suspect Underway

Police warned the public to avoid the area as the "armed and dangerous" suspect remains at large. His identity is yet to be disclosed, but Lee said the man has had past "contact" with the police.Richland PD's official Twitter account posted a photo of the middle-aged White male suspect from the store's security camera.

UPDATE: If you recognize this individual or have any information on his whereabouts, please call Non- Emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333. pic.twitter.com/AYFSKAJxE5 — Richland PD, WA (@RichlandPolice) February 7, 2022

The department asked the public to call the non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333 if they have information about the individual.Local law enforcement from across the Tri-Cities area in Eastern Washington have launched a manhunt operation to arrest the suspect. As Washington Examiner reported, spokesperson Steve Bern of the FBI Seattle field office confirmed that they are assisting the local police force in "locating and identifying the individual responsible." Police closed off traffic in nearby areas while the investigation was ongoing.

Schools in the Area Placed on a "Non-Critical Lockdown"

Schools in the area were put on a "non-critical lockdown" as authorities conducted the investigation, a district spokesperson confirmed with Fox News. The spokesperson said the "precaution step" was based upon the recommendation from the police.

Richland fire and police departments also requested two school buses from the district to assist with efforts of reuniting the employees and customers with their families.

The district then said schools will release students on their normal schedules. School buses would also run their routes as scheduled. The district said Richland Police Department committed to have officers visible in the communication "out of an abundance of caution."

Fred Meyer Commits to Cooperate in the Investigation

A spokesperson for the company said Fred Meyer is "deeply saddened" by the shooting.

"The entire Fred Meyer family offers our thoughts, prayers, and support to all affected individuals and families during this difficult time," per an official statement.

The store also expressed its commitment to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

"The store will remain closed while the police investigation continues and we have initiated counseling services for our associates," the spokesperson added.

