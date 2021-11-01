The Puyallup Police in Washington was looking for the two suspects on Sunday, that shot an off-duty police officer who tried to stop them from breaking into a local business early in the morning.

According to Puyallup Police Chief Scott Engle, two male suspects dressed in black clothing fled the Jennings Equipment, which they tried to break in, in two vehicles, K5 reported.

The first vehicle of the suspect was described by the authorities as a white or silver 4-door Chevrolet pickup truck with dark windows and wheels, with the tailgate down or missing. Meanwhile, the second vehicle was described a black pickup truck.

The suspects were also described to be Hispanic, Fox News reported.

Washington Off-Duty Police Shot After Trying to Stop Burglars

The suspects were seen by a Washington Police officer who was off-duty and was in the area for his morning jog. The said police officer, identified as Donovan Heavener, was shot in his abdomen as he tried to stop the burglary.

The shooting was reported to take place in 900 River Road at around 7:06 in the morning at Puyallup, as Heavener saw the suspects trying to pull the front door of a Jennings Equipment store. The officer reportedly tried to "verbally stop the two men.

Despite not approaching the suspects, he was shot while he stood on the sidewalk. Heavener was also reported to call 911 to report what was happening.

"He was doing nothing that any other officer wouldn't have done," Engle said, adding that their officers were always on duty and do the right thing regardless they are in uniform or not.

Authorities revealed that the Heavener suffered "very serious" injuries due to the incident.

"This was a very close call, a very close call, and we're very fortunate that the officer's out of surgery," Engle pointed out. The Puyallup police chief also underscored that Heavener is now expected to survive after the incident.

According to Federal Way Police Chief Andy Wang, Heavener was an avid runner and a leader of the Washington State Law Enforcement Torch Run, The Seattle Times reported. Chief Hwang also revealed that Heavener joined Federal Way Police Department in 1996.

Washington Police Turns to Public in Search of Burglar Suspect who Shot Police

As the Puyallup Police continue their search of the two Hispanic suspects, the department sought the help of the public in searching for the suspects that shot the Washington police.

And if you live within the area of this map please check your home video equipment to see if you captured any video of this suspect vehicle or the other suspect vehicle which was a black pickup truck. pic.twitter.com/wp8M6RCa30 — Puyallup Police (@PuyallupPD) October 31, 2021

The department posted photos of the vehicles and urged anyone to reach out to them who has knowledge of the said trucks.

Furthermore, the police department also urged those who live in the area of the shooting to check their "home video equipment" to see if they have any video of the suspect vehicles they mentioned.

"It's unfortunate to see that we are seeing violent crime affect our communities... No community wants to have this happen... It's just completely unacceptable," Engle said, adding that their job is to find justice for the victim.

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Off-duty Officer Shot in Puyallup Sunday Morning - From King 5