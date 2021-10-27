The suspect in an Idaho mall shooting that killed two people and injured five others on Monday has died in a hospital on Tuesday morning, the police said.

Identified as Jacob Bergquist by the Ada County Coroner's Office, the Boise Police Department (BPD) said the 27-year-old gunman was injured during an exchange of gunfire with a police officer on Monday. However, Coroner Dotti Owens said Bergquist's cause of death was still pending, Associated Press reported.

Idaho Mall Shooting Suspect Previously Reported to Police

The Idaho mall shooting suspect, a native of Boise, was not a worker of the Boise Towne Square Mall, where the shooting occurred. However, he reportedly frequently visited the shopping center.

The gunman was known to the police department for past reports of disorderly conduct or trespassing, but he was never arrested, New York Post reported. Police said mall security guards had previously confronted Jacob Bergquist for unruly behavior.

"They were generally what could be categorized as disorderly conduct sort of calls in nature, trespass calls in nature, for sort of disruptive behavior," Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee noted.

A preliminary investigation suggests that Jacob Bergquist had multiple firearms. Police said 18 spent shell casings were recovered inside the mall.

Victims of the Idaho Mall Shooting

In a statement released on Tuesday afternoon, the Boise Police Department said Jacob Bergquist started shooting when he was confronted by 26-year-old mall security guard Jo Acker, who was shot and killed at the scene.

The suspect then fired several rounds, shooting a glass escalator and the second victim who succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. The Ada County Coroner identified the second victim as Roberto Padilla Arguelles, 49, who was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The shooter then continued to walk through the mall and opened fire into the floor that led to a 23-year-old woman and a 52-year-old woman being injured. Another man was reportedly injured when he fell while trying to escape the scene.

When responding officers arrived and saw the suspect running, they exchanged gunfire with him outside a nearby business along a road.

Police said a 68-year-old woman who was in her car on the road was shot and wounded during the gunfight. A police officer was also injured when he was shot through his vehicle window.

On Tuesday, Lee said law enforcement officers searched a Boise home to understand Bergquist's motives. He noted that investigators also combed through social media sites and other evidence.

"Anything to help us understand motivation... We've been working with our partners at the local, state and federal level to conduct interviews with people who knew him (Bergquist)," Lee said.

