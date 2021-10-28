TikToker JinnKid accused of shooting and killing his wife and her friend in an apartment in San Diego, California has pleaded not guilty on Monday.

The TikTok star, whose real name is Ali Nassar Abulaban, was booked into San Diego Central Jail on two counts of murder last week, NBC San Diego reported.

The 29-year-old TikToker allegedly shot his wife, Ana Abulaban, 28, and friend Rayburn Barron, 28, on October 21 at the Spire San Diego luxury apartment complex because Ali thought his wife was cheating on him. Paramedics pronounced both victims dead at the scene, The Sun reported.

TikTok Star JinnKid Reportedly Installs a Listening Device on Daughter's Tablet

TikToker JinnKid has reportedly installed a listening device on his daughter's tablet hours before he shot his wife and her friend to monitor activity in the apartment.

With the listening app, prosecutors said the TikTok star allegedly heard Abna and Rayburn talking in the apartment and rushed to the home he shared with his wife from a hotel he was staying in.

Prosecutors noted that Ana was in the process of ending the marriage and asked the TikToker to leave the apartment on October 18. Ali reportedly began stalking his wife since then.

Deputy District Attorney Taran Brast told NBC 7 that the TikTok star fired one bullet into his wife's forehead and shot Rayburn three times - in the neck, cheek, and back of the head at close range.

Brast said the couple's five-year-old daughter was not at home at the time and was only picked up by the TikToker at school afterward.

Brast noted that Ali's daughter was with him in the vehicle when he was taken into custody. Brast said the TikTok star confessed to the killing, both to his mom and the police, and told his daughter that he "hurt mommy."

According to San Diego police, someone called 911 at around 3 p.m. to report the shooting. When the police arrived at the apartment, they found Ana and Rayburn dead with gunshot wounds in the living room.

Police believed that it was Ali who called as he fled the scene. The TikToker was later found near the Interstate 805/I-15 junction with his daughter.

On Wednesday, the cousin of the TikTok star, Louis Marinari, said Ali wanted to control his wife.

"He [JinnKid] loved her [wife] so much that he became obsessed with her, and then he wanted to control her," Marinari noted. The cousin also said that Ali could not grasp control over his wife because "she had a really big social life."

"He couldn't control her anymore and it drove him mad. I think this is what led up to him killing her," Marinari noted.

Investigators said it was not the first time the TikTok star had harmed his wife. Brast noted that there was an earlier incident of domestic violence reported in September.

Brast said the TikToker pushed his wife, causing an injury. However, Brast added that there was no restraining order issued at the time.

The TikTok star is being held without bail. But Ali is set to go back to court on October 28 for a bail review. The preliminary hearing in the case is slated for January 5, 2022.

TikTok Star JinnKid

JinnKid is well known in the social media app TikTok as he garnered nearly a million followers. He's known for doing impressions of John Wick, Scarface, and the Godfather.

Aside from being a TikToker, JinnKid also connects with his fans on YouTube where he has at least 170,000 subscribers. The TikToker's cousin said the fame that Ali experienced has changed him.

"I think it created a fake reality for him to escape his insecurities, to escape his depression, to escape whatever it was that was going on in his head," said Marinari, adding that he thinks "fame created a monster."

The TikTok star's net worth was reportedly amounted anywhere from $1 million to $5 million. The said wealth came from his career on TikTok and from being a film producer.

