The National Archives has confirmed that they have recovered on Monday 15 boxes of Donald Trump's White House records from his Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida that were "improperly" removed after the end of his administration.

National Archivist David Ferriero noted that representatives for the former president are still searching for more records that may have been inappropriately taken from the White House, according to an ABC News Go report.

Sources noted that the documents retrieved last month included communications between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jung Un.

There was also a letter from former President Barack Obama to Trump that was left as per custom ahead of Trump's inauguration.

Clinton used to have her own email server, which was scrutinized by Trump and the media.

Donald Trump White House Records at Mar-a-Lago

The 15 boxes of records recovered at Mar-a-Lago violated the Presidential Records Act, according to an NPR report.

Under the Act, the records found at Mar-a-Lago should have been handed over to NARA from the White House at the end of Trump's presidency in January 2021.

Ferriero said that all Presidential records must be properly preserved by each administration under the mandate of the Presidential Records Act.

The National Archives Public and Media Communications said in a statement that the agency had arranged for the transport of the 15 boxes from Trump's Florida property.

Trump advisers noted that they deny "any nefarious intent" and said that the 15 boxes of records were "mementos, gifts, as well as letters from world leaders."

Deseret News noted that the type of transfer of documents to Mar-a-Lago was "out of the ordinary."

It was reported that NARA "has never had that kind of volume transfer" like the Mar-a-Lago records.

There were earlier reports about Trump's practice of tearing up records and throwing them on the floor or in the trash.

Trump's unofficial "filing system" led to the process of taping documents back together to ensure that the administration is following the Presidential Records Act, according to a CBS News report.

The select committee has requested the Archives team to release the records that could have noted the events leading to the January 6 riot, which included presidential diaries, visitor logs, as well as handwritten notes from the former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Trump had asserted executive privilege over the records as his attempt to shield those from being released. However, U.S. President Joe Biden has declined to acknowledge those privilege claims.

Trump then sued the committee and Archives to block the release of the documents. The Supreme Court ruled against the former president.

