A Kentucky man shot and killed his wife inside their home before turning the gun on himself on Sunday night.

According to WKYT, police are still working to find answers to the apparent murder-suicide that happened in a home at Linden Lane, Nicholasville.

The Nicholasville police said the husband and wife were home with the wife's three children. Sergeant Kevin Grimes noted that officers got a call at around 8:45 p.m. about a domestic situation, and police responded, FOX 56 News reported.

When the responding officers arrived, they found the Kentucky man and his wife dead inside the home. Grimes said they knew the husband and wife were arguing before the shooting as the wife's 15-year-old daughter called 911.

The police sergeant noted that there were three kids inside the home when the shooting happened - the teen daughter, an eight-year-old daughter, and a seven-year-old son.

Grime said police were not sure what the children saw or what they heard. He noted that they were hoping that the children did not see anything and they were able to get out of the house before the shooting.

Police said all three children were physically unharmed. Grimes noted that the children are now staying with a family member.

According to the police, the Kentucky man shot his wife inside their home before he got into his car and took his own life.

Police said they would try to find out the answers about what happened. However, Grimes noted that some questions would never get answered in cases like this one.

Similar to the other murder-suicide they had this year, Grimes said they had trouble knowing what really happened before the killings.

Grimes noted that at the end of the day, there are only two people who know what happened, and "neither one of them can talk."

Neighbors React on the Kentucky Man Shooting His Wife

Neighbor Carolyn Congleton said the Kentucky man shooting his wife before committing suicide had shocked their community.

Congleton told WTVQ that she still could not believe this happened four doors down from her house. She described the children as polite and would say "hi" to her, adding that the family seemed like good people.

Another neighbor Loretta Johnson said she did not hear anything. She noted that it was her granddaughters who told her there was a shooting down the street. Johnson noted that it was a sad and tragic incident, especially for the children.

Domestic Violence Statistics in the United States

On average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the U.S., which equates to more than 10 million women and men in one year, according to a National Statistics Domestic Violence fact sheet.

A study of intimate partner homicides found that 20 percent of victims were not the intimate partners themselves but family members, friends, neighbors, or persons who intervened.

Around 72 percent of all murder-suicides reportedly involve an intimate partner, with 94 percent of the victims under murder-suicide incidents being female.

One in five children is exposed to intimate partner violence every year, with 90 percent of these children being eyewitnesses to this violence.

In addition, the study suggests that there is a relationship between intimate partner violence and depression, and suicidal behavior.

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Mary Webber

WATCH: Nicholasville Murder-Suicide Overnight - From FOX56 News





