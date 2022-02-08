Lakers star LeBron James may be a star on the basketball court, but that might not be the case for his acting in "Space Jam 2," as he was nominated for the Razzie Awards 2022 on Monday.

In this year's Razzie Awards, Lebron James was one of the actors who were nominated for the worst actor category, as he embarked on a new stage for playing the lead role in "Space Jam 2," per USA Today.

The Lakers star has not yet publicly commented on the "nod" he received on this year's Razzie awards.

According to People, LeBron James is set to compete with several known actors, including Scott Eastwood for his movie "Dangerous," Mark Wahlberg from "Infinite," Ben Platt for his role in "Dear Evan Hansen," and Roe Hatrampf, who acted as Prince Charles in "Diana: The Musical."

Other 'Space Jam 2' Nominations in the Razzie Awards 2022

"Space Jam 2," the remake of the classic basketball film featuring the Looney Tunes characters, gathered three more nominations in the Razzie Awards 2022: worst picture, worst screen couple, and worst remake, rip-off, or sequel.

In the worst picture category, "Space Jam 2" will go neck-to-neck with Netflix's "Diana: The Musical," "Infinite," "The Woman in the Window," and "Karen."

In the remake category, the Laker star's film is going head-to-head with "Tom and Jerry The Movie," "Twist," "The Woman in the Window," and "Karen."

The worst couple nomination was also bagged by LeBron James as he was paired by the award-giving body to any Warner Cartoon Character.

Razzie Awards 2022

LeBron James and his film "Space Jam 2" did not completely dominate this year's Razzie Awards as Netflix's "Diana: The Musical" bagged at least nine nominations, followed by the films "Karen" and "The Woman in the Window," which bagged five nominations each.

Another highlight of this year's Razzie Awards is a category solely dedicated for actor Bruce Willis for the worst performances on his 2021 films such as "American Siege," "Cosmic Sign," "Deadlock," "Apex," "Midnight in the Switchgrass," "Out of Death," "Survive the Game," and "Fortress."

Other nominated actors this year are Ben Affleck and Jared Leto, who were both recognized for their other performances. Both of them were nominated in the worst supporting actor category.

As Cnet describes itm the Razzie Awards, officially known as the Golden Raspberry Awards, is different from the traditional award-giving bodies that recognize quality films and prestige pieces.

The Razzies announced on Monday are nominations from 2021.

Previous winners of the Razzie Awards include Mike Lindell for the worst actor category and Kate Hudson for the worst actress category.

The film "Dolittle" also won last year in the worst remake, rip-off, or sequel category.

