Mexico is now the dominant player in opioid trafficking in the U.S., a new government report that was released on Tuesday revealed.

Experts and officials from federal departments and agencies warned that if the U.S. does nothing to revert its response to the new challenges, more American lives will be lost, according to a CNN politics news report.

The group of U.S. lawmakers, experts, and officials involved in the report is called the federal Commission on Combating Synthetic Opioid Trafficking.

Maryland Rep. David Trone tweeted that about $1 trillion a year is costing the U.S. economy for drug communities, not to mention the human loss in communities.

It's estimated that drug overdoses cost the US economy about $1 trillion a year. Not to mention the incalculable human loss in our communities. This is beyond public health. This is a national security concern. https://t.co/Am6VWinCqM — Rep. David Trone (@RepDavidTrone) February 8, 2022

Trone then dubbed the situation a national security concern. Trone and Sen. Tom Cotton are co-chairs of the commission.

They wrote a letter that was included in the new government report. Cotton and Trone said in a letter that the nation must do more to protect "our most precious resource," referring to American lives.

The report warned that the United States will continue to see a number of overdose rise as markets for illegal drugs continue, with a wider variety of synthetic opioids being produced.

Overdose Deaths in The U.S.

At least one million people in the United States have died since 1999 from a drug overdose, as stated under the commission's report, according to an Axios report.

The report added that it was since the Food and Drug Administration approved the use of OxyContin in 1995 that fatal drug overdoses have increased.

There were over 70,000 drug overdose deaths in 2019, which is more than 70 percent involving opioids, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A Stanford study noted that the opioid death toll in the U.S. could reach 1.2 million by 2029.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden said in an executive order in December that international drug trafficking causes an unusual threat to the country's national security, foreign policy, and economy.

U.S. Banning Mexican Fishing Vessels

Meanwhile, Mexico has defended its fishermen as the United States government banned fishing vessels from U.S. ports on the Gulf of Mexico due to poaching, according to an Associated Press News report.

The U.S. government noted that Mexico has not done enough to prevent its boats from illegally fishing for red snapper in U.S. waters in the Gulf.

Mexico's foreign relations secretary, Marcelo Ebrard, said that it is sometimes hard to determine the exact line, adding that it was not something intentional.

However, critics have another opinion. They noted that it seems more likely that Mexican boats are going where the fish are, rather than making the same navigational error over and over again.

The U.S. Coast Guard has apprehended many repeat offenders. Some fishermen being caught in the U.S. water counted over 20 times in 2014.

