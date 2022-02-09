A Florida dad shot and killed two of his children outside their apartment complex before turning the gun on himself on Tuesday night.

Authorities did not reveal the identities of the Florida dad and his children that were killed, New York Post reported.

According to 7News, the apparent murder-suicide happened outside their apartment complex along the 6400 block of Miami Lakes Drive, near a Publix supermarket, in Miami Lakes. The outlet reported that one of the bodies was found lying outside the apartment's unit.

Florida Dad Spares His Wife After Killing 2 Children

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units reportedly responded to the scene at around 9:30 p.m. According to reports, the Florida dad shot and killed his 12-year-old daughter and nine-year-old son before committing suicide.

Reports further noted that the children's mother was also there at the time of the incident. But the Florida dad did not harm her.

It was still unclear if the family had made any domestic calls before the shooting. Police have yet to establish a motive in the shooting but said they were already investigating the tragic incident and interviewing witnesses who can provide other valuable information.

When he walked out of the Publix supermarket, a witness said he saw several police cars near the parking lot. And when he started asking people around, he said he was told that some kids had allegedly been killed by their father.

The witness further noted that he saw a woman, believed to be the victims' mother, being walked away from the scene as she was comforted by people around her.

The uncle of the children's mother was also reportedly present in the scene. According to the witness, he was able to approach the uncle of the children's mom. However, it was unclear if the said uncle was already there when the Florida dad killed his children.

The murder-suicide in Miami occurred weeks after a mother from Pasco County killed her nine-month-old and three-year-old boys before she killed herself using a gun. The children's father witnessed the tragic scene as he walked into his home located in the Land O Lakes.

Domestic Violence Statistics in the U.S.

According to a National Statistics Domestic Violence fact sheet, one in five children is exposed to intimate partner violence every year, with 90 percent of these children being eyewitnesses to this violence.

In addition, the study suggests that there is a relationship between intimate partner violence and depression, and suicidal behavior.

On average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the U.S., which equates to more than 10 million women and men in one year.

A study of intimate partner homicides found that 20 percent of victims were not the intimate partners themselves but family members, friends, neighbors, or persons who intervened.

Around 72 percent of all murder-suicides reportedly involve an intimate partner, with 94 percent of the victims under murder-suicide incidents being female.

