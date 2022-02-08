A mom in Mexico plunged to her death after stepping into an empty elevator shaft when faulty doors opened on Sunday.

According to Periódico AM, the woman attempted to take the elevator at the "Oficinas Gutiérrez" building in Portal Corregidora at the center of Moroleón in Guanajuato state at around 9 a.m.

The outlet noted that the Mexican mom stepped into the elevator after the doors opened without realizing that the elevator car was not there.

Mexican Mom Found Dead in Elevator Shaft in Mexico

It was still unknown what floor she was on, but it was high enough to kill her after she plunged to the ground, where emergency workers found her.

After seeing what happened, a witness called 911 to report an injured person. Minutes later, personnel from the Civil Protection and the Red Cross arrived at the scene.

They went down the elevator shaft to help the Mexican mom. But after checking on her, they found that she had already died from injuries she suffered in the fall.

The woman's relatives, including her children, also arrived at the scene and burst into tears after knowing her fatal fall.

The State Attorney General's Office said the cause of the elevator failure was still unknown, but they were already investigating the case.

The Most Common Cause of Elevator-Related Deaths

According to the Center for Construction Research and Training in the U.S., more than half of all elevator-related deaths are caused by falls.

That is occasionally from elevator malfunctions in which it plummets suddenly while carrying passengers, slamming them into the floor, ceiling, or walls. Other incidents have involved people stepping into empty elevator shafts and sometimes climbing out of a stuck elevator.

Since 1992, only around 18 percent of elevator-related deaths were about being crushed between floors by an elevator.

Elevators are still reportedly safer than stairs, with about 1,600 stair-related deaths recorded each year. Citing data from the American Journal of Emergency Medicine, Reuters reported that more than one million Americans are injured by taking the stairs yearly.

According to the CDC, falls from the stairs can be deadly since they can cause broken bones, concussions, or other head or brain injuries, especially if you fall sideways.

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Adrianna Grant