If there's someone who truly understands the music industry, it's Spanish singer-songwriter Alejandro Sanz. Known for his tireless dedication and versatility, Sanz continues to prove that there are no genre barriers in his creative process. He has collaborated with artists such as Marc Anthony, Shakira, Alejandro Fernández, Niña Pastori, Laura Pausini, Carlos Vives, and Alicia Keys.

Now, with the massive rise of Mexican regional music in recent years, Sanz is following the trend of his peers and teaming up with Adelaido "Payo" Solís III, Juan Javier Cantú, Julián Peña Jr., Alberto "Beto" Acosta, Carlos Guerrero, and Brian Ortega—members of Grupo Frontera, one of the most popular bands today—for a song that promises to make waves in the industry.

Grupo Frontera recently worked with Colombian superstars Shakira and Maluma, and now they're joining forces with the Spanish icon Alejandro Sanz.

While release details remain under wraps, leaked photos show the artist and the band on a set that appears to be for the song's music video.

"What?! Alejandro Sanz filming a music video with Grupo Frontera. Big things are coming!" read a post on the Facebook page 'Corazón Partío Oficial.'

The song is reportedly finished and will hit digital platforms soon, though neither the band nor "Chan," as Sanz is affectionately called by friends, has made an official announcement.

A new album on the Way

This collaboration comes as Sanz prepares for the release of a new album in 2025. Recently, he debuted "Palmeras en el Jardín," a ballad from the upcoming album that tells the story of a long-distance breakup between a couple from Madrid and Havana. The song has drawn comparisons to Sanz's own separation from Rachel Valdés.

"Later, you left a quay in my soul, and the Cibeles asked about you, about your things. You know, my love, that I'm dying. But you will always be Havana, and I will always be Madrid," Sanz sings in his latest release.