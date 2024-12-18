En español

Renowned Spanish singer-songwriter Pablo Alborán surprised his fans by announcing a bold new step in his artistic career: his acting debut.

Netflix Spain confirmed through its official Instagram account that Alborán will join the cast of the second season of the medical drama 'Respira,' or 'Breathless' in English, a production that has captivated audiences since its debut.

In the post, Alborán is seen dressed as a surgeon, ready to step into the operating room. The platform captioned the image: "Need an appointment? A new addition to the Joaquín Sorolla medical team for season two of #Respira."

Fans reacted instantly, flooding the post with excitement. Comments like "The doctor we all need to heal our hearts," "Welcome to the team, doctor!" "Suddenly, I'm feeling all sorts of unwell," and "Oh my gosh! Can't wait to watch this!" highlighted their enthusiasm for Alborán's role in the series.

With a career spanning over a decade, Alborán has released six studio albums, two live albums, and numerous hit singles, including 'Solamente Tú,' 'Saturno,' 'Prometo,' and 'Recuérdame.'

His move into acting marks a significant step in diversifying his career, as he's been primarily known for his musical achievements.

Though Alborán has appeared in TV shows and music videos, his role in 'Respira' is his first formal acting endeavor.

What else is he working on?

In addition to his acting debut, Alborán has confirmed he is working on new music and announced his signing with GTS, where he plans to launch fresh projects.

With Warner Music as his record label and A6Cinema representing him in acting, Alborán is poised to expand his reach across multiple entertainment areas.

With the second season of 'Respira' underway, fans of both the series and Alborán eagerly await this exciting chapter in his career.

What is 'Respira?'

'Respira' is a Spanish series directed by Carlos Montero, known for his work on 'Física o Química' and 'Élite.'

The show follows a group of doctors at the Joaquín Sorolla Hospital as they strive to save lives in an overwhelmed public healthcare system.

Since its premiere, the series has ranked among Netflix's top shows, maintaining its popularity for weeks.