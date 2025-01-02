En español

Police have raided the Los Angeles home of the American dancer, actor, and Jennifer Lopez's ex-boyfriend, Beau "Casper" Smart. The raid was executed over suspicions of an illegal cannabis cultivation operation.

According to TMZ, the authorities discovered an advanced indoor grow system with high-powered LED lights and sophisticated ventilation typical in large-scale marijuana operations. In recent years, indoor cannabis cultivation has gained popularity, particularly in regions where medicinal or recreational use is legal, like the state of California.

However, compliance with local regulations and obtaining the proper licenses is crucial to avoid legal trouble. California authorities reported that Smart lacked the necessary permits, leading to citations for violating state cannabis laws.

Modern cannabis cultivation technologies, including automated systems and climate control, have made indoor growing more efficient. These innovations optimize growth conditions, improving plant quality and yield. Yet, unauthorized use of such technologies can attract law enforcement, as seen in this case.

This isn't the first time Jennifer Lopez has dated someone who is currently in trouble with the law. From 1999 to 2001, she was reportedly in an on-again, off-again relationship with rapper, mogul, and alleged sex trafficker, Sean 'Diddy' Combs. She is also reportedly still reeling from her divorce and second break-up from the American actor and filmmaker Ben Affleck.

A Rising Career

Beyond his high-profile relationship with Jennifer Lopez, Casper Smart has built a successful entertainment career as a dancer and choreographer.

He has collaborated with top artists like Lopez, Beyoncé, Eminem, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, and Nick Jonas, contributing to their live performances and music videos. His creativity and versatility have also earned him roles as a choreographer and creative director for various productions.

On television, Smart has appeared on hit shows like 'Glee,' 'So You Think You Can Dance,' and 'The X Factor,' as well as being a judge on Univision's 'Mira quién baila' showcasing his talents.

He's also ventured into acting, with roles in series like 'Shameless,' 'The Big Bang Theory,' and 'Shades of Blue' alongside Lopez. In the film industry, Smart acted in movies like 'Step Up 3D,' 'Honey 2,' and 'The Perfect Match.'