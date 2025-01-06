En español

Dr. Laura Salazar, a 26-year-old medical influencer and the new partner of Romina Marcos, daughter of Niurka Marcos, is making headlines. With over five million social media followers, Salazar has become a digital sensation.

Born on April 5, 1998, Laura rose to fame on TikTok for her candid discussions about female sexuality. Her videos on pleasure and eroticism propelled her to online stardom.

However, her journey hasn't been without controversy. Recently, she clashed with fellow medical influencer Mr. Doctor, who questioned her professional credentials.

Mr. Doctor claimed that Laura lacked official certifications in gynecology or sexology, sparking a social media storm where followers began doubting her expertise.

Laura quickly responded in a video, saying, "This person is claiming I don't have credentials, but don't worry, I graduated at the top of my class." She defended her academic background and clarified that she is currently pursuing a master's degree in sexology.

She emphasized her mission is to educate and empower rather than flaunt achievements. "I don't need to brag about my accomplishments. My only goal is to help others embrace their sexuality and pleasure. I adore you all—keep loving your bodies!"

Laura is constantly making headlines

Salazar's name returned to the spotlight after confirming her relationship with Romina Marcos, daughter of famed vedette Niurka.

Romina, 29, revealed on the podcast 'Deko en Vivo' that Laura is her first girlfriend. "It's amazing, go ahead and 'lesbianize' yourself," she joked, describing the relationship as an exciting new chapter.

"We're intense but living it our way. I manifested my woman, and I'll tell you who she is—it's Dr. Laura Salazar," said Romina, a former contestant on the reality show 'Los 50.'

The couple has been together for just a month, but they've already shared photos on social media. Even Niurka Marcos appears supportive, smiling alongside them in pictures.

Laura is now in the public eye not only as a sexuality educator but also as Niurka's "daughter-in-law."

Despite the controversies, Salazar remains focused on her mission to educate about sexuality. She continues to share content aimed at empowering her audience and promoting sexual health awareness.