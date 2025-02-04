The list of Mexican corrido artists threatened by organized crime has a new name: Oscar Maydon. The narcocorridos singer received death threats in the Mexican city of Aguascalientes and made a drastic decision.

In early February 4, banners with warning messages directed at Maydon appeared across the city. One of these so-called narcomantas—large fabric signs used by drug cartels to send messages—was placed on Avenida Constitución, at the intersection with Artículo 14 Street, in the Constitución neighborhood in the northwest region of the city.

Another was found at Rubén Reyna School, located on Loma de la Calandria Street in the Lomas del Ajedrez neighborhood, among several others.

What did the messages say?

Maydon was scheduled to perform on February 8 at the Palenque de la Feria de Aguascalientes alongside Sebastián Cruz and Víctor Mendivil.

However, due to the threats, event organizer ShowTicket announced via social media that the concert had been canceled.

The ticketing company, which was handling the event's production, stated that ticket refunds would begin on Monday, February 10, confirming that Maydon would not be returning to Aguascalientes.

"Through this statement, we inform you that the concert 'Oscar Maydon + Special Guests,' scheduled for Saturday, February 8, at the palenque de la feria, has been canceled due to reasons beyond the control of the ticketing company," the statement read.

Maydon has yet to comment on the matter, and neither has his management team.

However, earlier that day, Jaime Cruz, the mayor of Villa Hidalgo and father of the event's organizer, hinted that the concert might be called off—something that was later confirmed.

One of the many messages written on the banners directly warned the singer—best known for hits like 'La Boda'—to stay away from Aguascalientes.

"Oscar Maydon, you have been warned. Do not come to Aguascalientes because you're laundering money in Teocaltiche... If you or your son show up, consider yourselves dead," read the threat, signed by "ATTE. F.E.CHA."

The message also asserted that the anonymous criminals behind the threats are the true rulers of the city.

"It has already been proven that we run things here. This is 4 Letras territory, bunch of junkies," it added.

The situation raised alarms within the city's municipal police, who quickly responded by removing the threatening banners from all locations.