Mexican artist Tito Double P, cousin of regional music superstar Peso Pluma, has been fined thousands of dollars in Mexico for performing songs related to drug trafficking, or narcocorridos as they are known in Latin America.

The incident occurred during a concert in Chihuahua, where 12 out of the 24 songs in his setlist had been previously banned for glorifying criminal activities.

Tracks such as 'Mami,' 'La People,' 'Rubicon,' and 'Gavilán II' violated state regulations on public entertainment and civic justice, which prohibit promoting crime or denigrating women, according to a statement from the Municipal Government.

The performance occurred at the Santa Rita Fair's palenque, one of Mexico's most renowned venues, funded by state resources.

A popularity boost

Despite the controversy, Jesús Roberto "Tito Double P" Laija García's popularity continues to rise. In an interview with ENSTARZ ¡Latino! and The Latin Times, the Mexican-American star Becky G named him as one of the most promising talents in regional Mexican music.

Peso Pluma, whose real name is Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, has credited Tito Double P as a key collaborator in reshaping the genre over the past two years.

In an interview with radio host Pepe Garza, Tito revealed that Peso Pluma was the first artist to record one of his compositions, leading to the breakout hit 'El Belicon.'

Tito later wrote additional hits like 'PRC' and 'AMG' before launching his solo career in 2023 with 'Dembow Bélico,' featuring Luis Conriquez and Joel de la P.

How much was Tito fined?

Tito's growing success comes with both figurative and monetary costs. Authorities in Chihuahua fined him $40,000, with an additional $9,000 penalty, totaling approximately $50,000. He must pay by January 10.

Tito isn't the only artist to face fines for performing controversial songs. In mid-2024, Natanael Cano was also fined nearly $50,000 for performing corridos tumbados with similar themes and lyrics depicting violence against women.

Peso Pluma himself has been accused of making "narcopropaganda" and has been linked to many cartel figures throughout his career. He was recently seen in Paris on a date with the granddaughter of Juan José "El Azul" Esparragoza.