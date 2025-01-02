En español

Mexican artist Jhonny Caz, one of the lead vocalists of Grupo Firme, announced on December 30, 2024, that he has legally married his partner, Jonathan Bencomo after spending three years engaged. Although the couple had already wed in an intimate spiritual ceremony, they decided to start the new year as a legally married couple.

Caz and Bencomo got engaged publicly in November 2021, when the engineer and dancer surprised Caz by proposing on stage during a Grupo Firme performance. Kneeling before thousands of fans, Bencomo nervously declared, "Tonight, my fears and nerves aren't as strong as the love I feel for you," asking Caz—his partner of over a year at the time—to marry him.

Caz immediately said "yes."

A spiritual and a legal wedding

In August, Caz revealed to reporters on the show 'Ventaneando' that the couple had already tied the knot. "The wedding has already happened," he said, describing the earlier ceremony as private and symbolic.

However, four months later, in a recent Instagram post, Caz clarified that the earlier event was symbolic and that the couple is now legally married.

For their legal wedding, the grooms matched in light blue-gray suits with black shirts and no ties, sharing a kiss in some of the photos while showing off the identical black metal wedding bands they exchanged as a symbol of their devotion to each other.

"First spiritually and now legally—ONCE AGAIN, WE SAID 'I DO.' What a beautiful way to end 2024 as a married couple," Caz wrote in his announcement, sharing a slideshow of wedding photos. "The love, complicity, and bond we share make this my safe place. Oh, and by the way... stay tuned 😏."

While the couple left fans guessing about what's next—more photos, announcements, or simply more love—Jhonny Caz continues to live his life openly with the support of his family and fans.

As Grupo Firme's third vocalist and a performer alongside his brother, Eduin Caz, and Abraham Luna, Jhonny has been vocal about his sexuality, breaking barriers and inspiring others in the regional Mexican music scene.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!