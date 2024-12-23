En español

Renowned Mexican journalist and ufologist Jaime Maussan is back with a new project that's set to captivate UFO enthusiasts and his loyal followers. He recently announced the launch of 'Maussan TV'—a channel dedicated to exploring unidentified flying objects (UFOs) and extraterrestrial life.

The launch of 'Maussan TV'

Through his Instagram account, Maussan shared a promotional post for his upcoming television series, 'Maussan Televisión.'

"Fascinated by unidentified aerial phenomena? 🚀 Get ready because #YaViene. Follow us on all our social media platforms and don't miss a thing! 🌌 @maussan_television," he wrote.

'Maussan TV' promises to be a comprehensive platform covering UFO sightings, extraterrestrial theories, and scientific and environmental issues.

Although the official launch date has yet to be confirmed, speculation suggests it may air on Mexico's Channel 3.3 via Imagen Televisión, potentially reaching a broader audience.

This new project reflects Maussan's decades-long dedication to investigating unexplained phenomena. It aims to provide varied content, from conspiracy theories to discussions on environmental preservation.

Jaime Maussan's legacy

A reporter for nearly six decades, Maussan has contributed to several notable publications and TV channels like Televisa.

Since 1984, Maussan has been a trailblazer in UFO studies in Mexico, gaining prominence through his hit show 'Tercer Milenio.'

In 1990, he was also named on the United Nation's Global 500 Roll of Honour, an award of recognition for environmental achievements around the world.

His work has played a key role in popularizing UFO phenomena across Latin America. Throughout his career, he has investigated numerous sightings, becoming a leading voice in ufology and challenging mainstream perceptions of the unexplained.

Despite facing criticism for supporting controversial cases and pseudoscience, Maussan's determination to legitimize UFO studies has earned him widespread attention. His ability to spark debate keeps him at the forefront of discussions about extraterrestrial life.

He has presented numerous specimens as proof of extraterrestrial life on Earth that have mostly been debunked as being fake or regular inhabitants of Earth.

With his new 'Maussan TV,' he continues his mission to uncover the mysteries of the universe and inspire new conversations about science, the environment, and what lies beyond Earth.