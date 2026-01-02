A drug-resistant fungus known as Candida auris has been reported in 27 US states this year, with more than 7,000 infections recorded so far, according to figures from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Health officials say the number of cases continues to rise and warn that the organism poses a serious threat in hospitals and long-term care facilities.

The CDC has raised concern about the fungus because many strains are resistant to multiple antifungal drugs and can cause severe, sometimes fatal illness. Those most at risk include patients with weakened immune systems, people in intensive care units and individuals using medical devices such as catheters or ventilators.

While the current surge has been concentrated in the United States, public health experts say the spread of drug-resistant fungal infections is a growing global concern. The rise of Candida auris has been cited as part of a wider challenge facing health systems worldwide, including in Europe and the UK.

What Is Candida auris

Candida auris is a yeast that can cause invasive infections, including bloodstream, wound and ear infections. It was first identified in 2009 and has since been detected in dozens of countries. Unlike many other fungal infections, it primarily affects people who are already seriously ill.

The CDC has classified C. auris as an urgent antimicrobial resistance threat. Officials say it is particularly concerning because it can spread easily within health care settings and survive for long periods on surfaces and medical equipment, making outbreaks difficult to control.

SUPERBUG SPREADS: At least 7,000 people were infected by a drug-resistant, deadly fungus that has spread quickly in the United States over the past few years. Here's where it is now: https://t.co/2oBchJF6AY pic.twitter.com/Ha6IijogQ0 — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) December 30, 2025

Cases Reported in 27 States

Data compiled in late 2025 show that Candida auris has been identified in 27 US states this year alone. The more than 7,000 cases recorded represent a sharp increase compared with previous years and highlight the expanding geographic reach of the fungus.

Health authorities note that the figures include both clinical infections, where patients become ill, and colonisation cases, in which the fungus is detected on or in a patient without causing symptoms. Colonised individuals can still spread the organism, particularly in hospitals and care homes.

Transmission has been most common in health care facilities, where vulnerable patients are more likely to be exposed. State health departments and the CDC have urged hospitals to strengthen infection prevention measures to limit further spread.

DEADLY SUPERBUG SPREADING!



Health officials are now warning about a rapidly spreading, drug-resistant fungus that’s being described as “cancer-like” in how aggressively it grows and resists treatment — and it’s turning heads in the medical world.



This dangerous fungal superbug,… — End Time Headlines (@EndTimeHeadline) January 1, 2026

🍄 Scientists are worried about a 'killer' fungus that is not only drug-resistant, but is spreading across the world. According to research, the superbug is able to stick to human skin 'like glue' and infect it.https://t.co/EqwqoluD3O pic.twitter.com/AEH1ZGxi09 — “Sudden And Unexpected” (@toobaffled) January 1, 2026

This sounds like it could be a bad one— super bug candida auris https://t.co/sYp5s4x9Rc — KAT. ❤️🌹❤️🌹❤️🌹 (@Kathe56Kat) January 1, 2026

Why Health Officials are Concerned

The NHS says Candida auris is difficult to manage for several reasons. Many strains are resistant to multiple classes of antifungal medication, and some appear resistant to all available treatment options. This can leave clinicians with few effective therapies.

Diagnosis can also be delayed because standard laboratory tests may misidentify the fungus. In addition, C. auris can persist on surfaces for weeks, increasing the risk of prolonged outbreaks in wards and nursing homes. Invasive infections have been linked to high mortality rates among patients who are already critically ill.

Wider Warning on Antifungal Resistance

The CDC has warned that the rise of Candida auris reflects a broader increase in antifungal resistance. Officials say the overuse and misuse of antifungal medicines in both medical and agricultural settings have contributed to the problem.

Health care providers have been advised to follow strict infection control protocols, including enhanced cleaning, hand hygiene and patient isolation where necessary. As cases continue to rise, officials say sustained monitoring and prevention efforts will be essential to limit the impact of one of the most challenging drug-resistant pathogens identified in recent years.

Originally published on IBTimes UK