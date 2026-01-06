LEGO has unveiled its SMART Play System in a bold move to blend traditional building with cutting-edge technology, promising to transform how children engage with their beloved bricks. This innovative platform introduces interactive elements that respond to play in real time, fostering creativity and imagination like never before.

The toy manufacturer made the announcement at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas on Monday. Designed for young builders, the system encourages endless experimentation, making every creation come alive with sounds, lights and dynamic reactions.

Key Components and Features

At the heart of the SMART Play System are the SMART Bricks, compact units packed with advanced sensors. These bricks detect motion, such as turns, twists and taps, allowing them to react instantly to a child's actions.

Integrated lighting adds visual flair, with colours changing based on the play scenario, while a vast array of sounds brings stories to life. Whether it's a spaceship blasting off or a castle under siege, the audio feedback enhances the narrative depth.

Complementing the bricks are SMART Minifigures, which infuse personality into the play. When attached to a SMART Brick, these figures trigger unique responses, such as character-specific voices or behaviours, turning simple builds into interactive adventures. SMART Tags, in the form of special tiles, serve as instructions for the bricks.

They dictate how the system should interact, enabling customised play experiences. For instance, a tag might prompt a brick to simulate engine roars in a vehicle build or magical spells in a fantasy setting.

A standout feature is the environmental awareness provided by the colour sensor in each SMART Brick. This ensures seamless compatibility with every LEGO set ever produced, from classic themes to modern collections.

Builders can incorporate the SMART elements into existing creations without limitations, bridging generations of LEGO enthusiasts.

How the System Enhances Play

The SMART Play System masterfully integrates physical construction with digital interactivity, creating a hybrid experience that captivates young minds. Children start by building as usual, then add SMART components to activate the magic.

As they manipulate their models, the bricks sense movements and surroundings, producing immediate feedback. This responsiveness not only makes play more engaging but also teaches cause and effect, problem-solving, and basic engineering concepts.

For parents and educators, the educational benefits are clear. The system inspires kids to build more frequently and creatively, turning passive screen time into active, hands-on learning.

It's suitable for children across various age groups, with safety and simplicity at its core. No complex apps or devices are required; everything happens through intuitive, brick-based interactions.

An entire line of LEGO Star Wars Smart Play sets have been revealed



These “all-in-one” sets include at least one Smart Brick, at least one Smart Minifig, & a selection of Smart Tiles



Sets include:

TIE Advance & Rebel Base

X-Wing & Imperial Base

Death Star Final Duel & A-Wing https://t.co/Hnff0Bx2AW pic.twitter.com/jGgS4auEwV — PenPlays (@PenPlays_) January 5, 2026

Availability and Future Prospects

Set for release in 2026, the SMART Play System is already generating buzz with a pre-order option available on LEGO's official website. While exact pricing details remain under wraps, the countdown to availability suggests an imminent launch, allowing families to secure their sets early.

This timing aligns with LEGO's commitment to innovation, following years of development to perfect the technology.

Looking ahead, the system opens doors to expanded play possibilities. Future updates could include more tags, minifigures and even community-shared creations.

By making LEGO smarter without losing its tactile charm, this launch marks a pivotal moment in toy evolution, ensuring the brand remains at the forefront of imaginative play for decades to come.

Originally published on IBTimes UK