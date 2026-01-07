The Consumer Electronics Show has wrapped up its major announcements in Las Vegas, and this year's reveals mark a significant turning point for what technology will look like inside your home over the coming months.

From televisions boasting unprecedented picture quality to laptops powered by pioneering American-made chips, the gadgets unveiled at CES 2026 are not distant prototypes but products ready to hit store shelves soon—many within weeks—and at price points designed to appeal to mainstream consumers.

Micro RGB Televisions Enter the Mainstream

The battle for the future of television technology has entered an exciting new chapter. Samsung and LG both unveiled Micro RGB displays, a technology promising brighter, more colour-accurate images than current OLED and Mini LED sets, according to Engadget. Samsung showcased a colossal 130-inch concept model, following its 115-inch flagship launched in August at $29,999 (£22,206). This year, however, Samsung will offer Micro RGB televisions in more accessible sizes—55-, 65-, and 75-inch models—along with larger options of 85-, 100-, and 115-inch displays.

LG responded with 75-, 86-, and 100-inch Micro RGB variants of its own, alongside a refreshed 100-inch Wallpaper OLED display. For those looking for a more affordable option, Amazon has entered the premium television market with the Ember Artline. This 4K OLED display starts at $899 (£665.45) for the 55-inch model and is expected to ship this spring. It features Amazon Photos integration and provides access to 2,000 free artworks when idle, blending art and entertainment seamlessly.

Intel's Comeback: New Chips Arrive This Month

Intel has made a significant return with its Core Ultra Series 3 processors, the first chips built on its revolutionary 18A process technology. The company describes 18A as 'the most advanced semiconductor process ever developed and manufactured in the United States,' according to its official newsroom. The top models boast up to 16 CPU cores and deliver up to 60% better multithread performance, alongside 77% faster gaming compared to previous-generation Lunar Lake processors. Battery life on select configurations can reach up to 27 hours.

Pre-orders for systems equipped with these new processors began on 6 January, with availability worldwide from 27 January. Over 200 laptop designs from manufacturers including Samsung, Dell, and ASUS will incorporate the new chips throughout 2026. Notable models include Samsung's Galaxy Book 6 series and Dell's revived XPS lineup. For gamers, ASUS has introduced the ROG Zephyrus Duo—a dual-screen laptop featuring two 16-inch OLED panels and support for NVIDIA's latest RTX 5090 graphics.

Smarter Charging Technologies

Charging technology is evolving to be more intelligent. Anker has launched its Nano Charger, priced at $40 (£29.61), which can identify your iPhone model and deliver optimal charging power. It is expected to arrive later this month. Meanwhile, Belkin has introduced a Nintendo Switch 2 charging case priced at $100 (£74.02), equipped with a 10,000mAh power bank capable of delivering up to 30W fast charging. An LCD screen displays remaining battery life at a glance. Belkin's UltraCharge Pro Power Bank, also priced at $100 (£74.02), is set to ship next month.

Home Robots: Moving Closer to Reality

Home automation continues to advance with LG's new helper robot, CLOiD. Designed to handle laundry, folding, dishwasher tasks, and even meal delivery, CLOiD is still in its early stages—more of an idea on wheels than a fully realised product. However, it signals where appliance manufacturers want to go—automating daily chores quietly and efficiently. Progress is incremental, but every step forward means a little less manual effort in everyday life.

Boston Dynamics announced that its Atlas robot is entering production, partnering with Google DeepMind to incorporate Gemini AI. Initial deployments are expected in automotive manufacturing, with broader applications likely to follow. For families seeking connected play, Lego's Smart Brick technology offers a glimpse of the future. Star Wars-themed sets featuring motion-sensing, audio-enabled bricks range from $70 (£51.81) to $160 (£118.43), with speakers emitting lightsaber sounds and The Imperial March.

Amazon also announced a web-based version of Alexa+, its AI-powered generative assistant, expanding access beyond dedicated devices. This shift in device offerings highlights a broader trend at CES 2026—advanced technology moving from the realm of the futuristic into everyday life. Watching films, completing household tasks, and even relaxing will soon take on new forms, making what once seemed like science fiction part of our daily routines.

Originally published on IBTimes UK