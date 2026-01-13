Walmart is taking its drone delivery service to new heights, announcing plans to expand to an additional 150 store locations in 2026.

The expansion comes through its partnership with Wing, the Alphabet-owned drone operator, and is being called the "world's largest drone delivery expansion."

The retail giant already offers drone deliveries in parts of Texas and the Atlanta metro area, and with this move, it aims to provide aerial delivery services to roughly 40 million Americans.

According to CBS News, combined with previous plans to launch drone deliveries at 100 other stores, Walmart expects to operate the service from a total of 270 US locations by the end of 2027.

Greg Cathey, Walmart's senior vice president of digital fulfillment transformation, emphasized the convenience the service provides.

"Drone delivery plays an important role in our ability to deliver what customers want, exactly when they want it," Cathey said.

He noted the service will allow customers to quickly get essential items, including last-minute groceries or household necessities.

Customers can place orders through the Wing app, entering their address to see if they fall within the delivery zone.

Walmart has stated that orders can arrive in as fast as 30 minutes, giving shoppers a speedy alternative to traditional delivery or store pickup.

Walmart's Drone Expansion Aims to Rival Amazon

The new expansion will bring drone delivery to cities including Los Angeles, St. Louis, Cincinnati, and Miami, with additional locations to be announced later.

This initiative builds on the company's previous plans to introduce the service in Houston, Orlando, Tampa, and Charlotte, North Carolina, Independent reported..

Drone deliveries for consumer goods have been growing steadily since the Federal Aviation Administration approved commercial aerial package deliveries in 2019.

Other companies, such as Amazon and DoorDash, have also been testing drone delivery programs.

Walmart's partnership with Wing, first announced in 2023, positions the retailer as a key player in the rapidly evolving drone delivery market.

By expanding drone delivery, Walmart also aims to stay competitive with rivals like Amazon, which has been testing its Prime Air service in multiple US states, as well as internationally in the UK and Italy.

