At the World Economic Forum summit in Davos, Switzerland, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused European leaders of distraction and inaction in the face of Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, deciding to focus on the Greenland debacle with U.S. President Donald Trump.

In his remarks, Zelensky took aim at what he termed Europe's "Greenland mode," a phrase he used to encapsulate the mindset of leaders who, in his view, prioritize symbolic or peripheral geopolitical issues over decisive support for Ukraine.

"We have told our European partners multiple times: act now... but Europe still remains in 'Greenland mode.' Maybe someday, someone will do something," the Ukrainian president said.

"Everyone gave attention to Greenland, and it is clear most leaders are not sure what to do about it," Zelensky said. "It seems like everyone is just waiting for America to cool down on this topic, hoping it will pass away. But what if it does not, what then?"

He lambasted Europe as a "fragmented kaleidoscope of small and middle powers" that too often hesitates or defers to others rather than acting in its own strategic interest. Zelensky argued that this pattern of reaction rather than leadership undermines European credibility and leaves Ukraine vulnerable.

Zelensky's argued that Europe must move beyond rhetoric to take practical measures against Russia, including using frozen Russian assets and targeting the "shadow fleet" that helps Moscow skirt sanctions. He also reiterated the need for a unified European military capability under NATO, reflecting long-standing Ukrainian appeals for stronger defense guarantees.

Some European leaders have acknowledged the tension between addressing the Greenland standoff and sustaining focus on Ukraine. Poland's Donald Tusk notably described debates around the Arctic territory as an "unneeded" distraction from confronting Moscow's aggression, a sentiment echoed by other voices within the EU who urged maintaining focus on Ukraine's desperate situation.

During the second Trump administration, Greenland surged into headlines when the United States renewed pressure to gain greater control over the island. Trump's rhetoric began to imply that Greenland should be acquired by the U.S., citing its strategic value against China and Russia in the Arctic. He previously stated that he could not "rule out" using the military to take Greenland by force but denied planning to do so while speaking to reporters on Davos.

The Greenland dispute has also sparked protests inside Denmark and Greenland under the slogan "Greenland is not for sale," and numerous government officials within the two countries have condemned the U.S. president's efforts. A January 2026 YouGov poll indicated broad opposition among Americans to Trump's aggressive rhetoric and tactics over the island's future.

