Kendall Jenner's surprise FaceTime call with Tom Brady during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has quietly reignited interest in the Kardashian family's long-running connection to the retired NFL star.

During the segment, Jenner phoned Brady for advice on her Super Bowl prediction as part of her Fanatics Sportsbook campaign. As the former quarterback appeared on screen, Fallon reacted in disbelief, saying: 'That's Tom Brady, come on... what's going on!?'

While the moment was played for laughs and promotion, it has since prompted renewed discussion about whether Jenner and Brady share a personal relationship — or whether the call points back to Brady's unresolved dating rumours with her sister, Kim Kardashian.

The Call That's Raising Speculations

The exchange aired in late January as Jenner discussed her Super Bowl pick ahead of the February 8 game. Admitting she did not 'know a ton' about football, the model asked Fallon if she could phone a 'friend' for help.

Brady appeared from his car and offered a detailed breakdown of his analysis. Jenner jokingly cut him off before thanking him for the advice and selecting the New England Patriots as her pick.

The segment aligned closely with her Fanatics Super Bowl advertising campaign, which leans into jokes about her past relationships with athletes.

At the time, the call appeared to be a planned promotional moment rather than an unscripted personal interaction.

Why the Call Is Being Read Into

Despite the casual tone, Jenner seemed to be giving off giddy and suspicious body language before calling Brady, and gave a lot of emphasis to the word 'friend.'

In her recently released Fanatics Sportsbook ad for the Super Bowl, she talks about the 'Kardashian Kurse', which entails a series of career flops for athletes who get involved with the sisters.

As she takes a dig on her past NBA star lovers in throughout the video, the end of the ad has Kendall saying '...football boyfriend.'

Could this be a nudge to the call with Brady later on?

This brings back some memories from years past, as her older half-sister Kim was involved in long-standing dating rumours with the former quarterback.

In 2023, Brady and Kardashian were linked after attending the same high-profile events, including Michael Rubin's White Party. While sources at the time denied a relationship, Kardashian later declined to clarify the rumours.

She also joked about the speculation during Brady's Netflix roast in 2024, saying she would 'never say' whether they dated.

That ambiguity has continued to fuel curiosity whenever Brady is linked, even loosely, to members of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Kendall's History of Hushed Relationships

Unlike some of her sisters, Kendall Jenner has consistently kept her romantic life relatively low-key.

In previous interviews, she has spoken about wanting to protect her personal relationships from public scrutiny. Her dating history includes high-profile figures such as Harry Styles, Devin Booker and Bad Bunny, but she has rarely addressed relationships publicly.

This reserved approach makes moments like the Brady call stand out, even when they appear professional.

Tom Brady's Juicy List of Dating Links

Since his divorce from Gisele Bündchen in 2022, Brady's personal life has remained under public attention.

He has been linked to Irina Shayk and, more recently, influencer Alix Earle, after the pair were seen together in St Barts over New Year.

Neither Brady nor Earle has confirmed their relationship, maintaining the former quarterback's pattern of keeping his private life largely out of the spotlight.

Does the Call Confirm Anything?

Based on publicly available footage and reporting, the FaceTime exchange does not indicate that Kendall Jenner and Tom Brady are romantically involved.

The segment followed the format of a sponsored television appearance and focused entirely on Super Bowl analysis. There was no visible sign of personal familiarity beyond friendly professionalism.

There has also been no reporting from established outlets suggesting a relationship between the two.

Instead, the renewed interest appears to reflect the lingering curiosity surrounding Brady's past connection to Kim Kardashian, rather than any new development.

What We Know So Far

At present, there is no confirmed evidence that Kendall Jenner is dating Tom Brady.

The call took place within the context of a promotional campaign and late-night television segment. Neither party has commented on any personal connection, and public reaction has remained largely neutral.

For now, the moment is best understood as a celebrity crossover driven by branding and timing — not a relationship reveal.

Still, in a family whose personal lives have long fascinated the public, even a brief FaceTime call is enough to keep old rumours alive.

Originally published on IBTimes UK