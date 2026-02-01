The 68th edition of the Grammy Awards was a sartorial explosion, with Latinas dominating the fashion game during the most important week in global music. Karol G, Nicki Nicole, the ladies of Katseye and Sabrina Carpenter were visions in transparencies. Bad Bunny was at his most elegant in a classic tuxedo that had a surprise in the back, and Rosé combined the colors of the night in a modern, but elegant dress.

While at the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice black was the most popular color, the red carpet at the 2026 Grammys was filled with creams and jewel colors. Yes, there was black, leather and metallics, it wouldnt be a music awards without them, but transparencies and aplications.

J Balvin and his partner Valentina Ferrer landed on many best-dressed lists, while Bad Bunny surprised with the most elegant suit he has worn to date, surpassing even his look at last year's Met Gala. The ensemble marked the first custom men's suit ever created by the haute couture house Schiaparelli.

Among the night's best-dressed women were Sabrina Carpenter, Rosé, and Tyla. Lady Gaga did not disappoint, opting for a look that leaned more toward fantasy than classic elegance. Also embracing fantasy, though with a very different effect, was Andrea Echeverría of the Colombian duo Aterciopelados, who wore an outfit that gave the impression of dozens of breasts, complete with nipples.

Meanwhile, Karol G arrived in a lace dress that left little to the imagination, though she revealed less than Chappell Roan, who appeared topless, wearing a tunic suspended from her nipple piercings, which were covered with makeup to avoid censorship.

Bad Bunny rocking Schiaparelli’s first-ever men’s haute couture suit at the Grammys. 🐰😮‍💨#GRAMMYs2026 pic.twitter.com/xKP2nrjSLR — BAD BUNNY DAILY UPDATES (@keiveiec) February 2, 2026

Karol G is giving me EVERYTHING #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/Zk56iDnEZ0 — Karol G UP (@KarolGUP) February 2, 2026

Here are some of the best dressed in the galas previous to the Grammy 2026 gala. We will update as the carpet for tonight opens.

Becky G, radiant as ever, stepped onto multiple red carpets during Grammy Week, including the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala and the MusiCares Person of the Year ceremony, carrying more than just a fashion statement. The Mexican American singer-songwriter used the moment to merge style with activism, revealing a handwritten message on her nails that condemned recent ICE raids.

Mariah Carey, Grammys Person of the Year opted for a corset style dress and transparencies.

Karol G and Demi Lovato stole the show in different styles of black.

Damiano and Dove Cameron were the ephitome of elegance.

Lizzo shocked with her streamlined figure

Originally published on Latin Times