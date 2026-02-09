On Monday, British socialite and partner of the late sex trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell was called to appear virtually before the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform but declined to answer substantive questions, invoking her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

The deposition was the culmination of months of maneuvering by lawmakers determined to probe government handling of the Epstein case and Maxwell's role in it. The committee, led by Representative James Comer of Kentucky, subpoenaed Maxwell's testimony in July 2025 as part of an expansive investigation into how federal authorities handled the Epstein investigation and related files.

Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year federal sentence for aiding Epstein in the sexual abuse of minors, arrived prepared to exercise her constitutional rights. Multiple lawmakers confirmed she invoked the Fifth in response to all substantive questions and offered no new details about alleged co-conspirators or conduct.

According to ABC News, Comer told reporters that "Ghislaine Maxwell took the fifth and refused to answer any questions. This is obviously very disappointing. We had many questions to ask about the crime she and Epstein committed, as well as questions about potential co-conspirators. We sincerely want to get to the truth for the American people and justice for the survivors. That's what this investigation is about." He later posted a similar statement on his social media.

Representative Ro Khanna of California wrote a public letter to Comer highlighting Maxwell's inconsistency as she invoked the Fifth during the congressional deposition, even though she previously answered questions from the Department of Justice without asserting that privilege.

His letter read, "It is my understanding that Ms. Ghislaine Maxwell intends to invoke her Fifth Amendment privilege... This position appears inconsistent with Ms. Maxwell's prior conduct, as she did not invoke the Fifth Amendment when she previously met with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche to discuss substantially similar subject matter."

The letter also contains a list of questions regarding Maxwell's previous testimony to Blanche, including "'four named conspirators' and 25 men who entered into secret settlements were not indicted as part of the investigation."

The questions also focused on Maxwell and Epstein's relationship to President Donald Trump. The fourth question reads, "Did you or Mr. Epstein ever arrange, facilitate, or provide

access to underage girls to President Trump?" Later, Khanna posted on social media that "Here is my conclusion after sitting through Maxwell's deposition... She must immediately be sent back to the maximum security prison where she belongs."

Other House members voiced similar sentiments. California Congressman Robert Garcia implied that Ghislaine's refusal to answer questions before the House is part of a strategy to secure a presidential pardon, as the only information she gave them was that Trump and former President Bill Clinton were innocent of any wrongdoing.

After the deposition, Maxwell's attorney, David Oscar Markus, posted a statement on social media on her behalf stating, "Only she can provide the complete account. Some may not like what they hear, but the truth matters. For example, both President Trump and President Clinton are innocent of any wrongdoing."

Garcia wrote on social media that, "Maxwell is a known liar, and her lawyer told us that only she knows the truth - but won't talk unless she gets clemency. She wants a pardon, and the American people won't be fooled."

Texas Representative Jasmine Crockett told reporters that "She has no remorse. She is not seeking to bring about some kind of closure for these women. She doesn't care." She later wrote on social media, "Ghislaine Maxwell has made it abundantly clear that she will continue protecting pedophiles and sex traffickers until she is granted clemency by Donald Trump."

Originally published on IBTimes