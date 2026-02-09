Influencer and boxer Jake Paul ignited widespread controversy after tweeting criticism of Bad Bunny's role in the Super Bowl LX half-time show, branding the Puerto Rican artist 'a fake American citizen' and urging followers to boycott the performance. Paul's comments on 8 February immediately drew sharp reactions across social media, prompting responses from fans, fellow influencers, and even his own brother.

Within hours, facing mounting backlash, Paul attempted to walk back his remarks, claiming the term 'fake' had been 'misinterpreted'. The episode sparked intense debate about national identity, particularly given that Puerto Ricans are American citizens by birth—and that Paul himself resides in Puerto Rico.

Controversial Remarks on National Identity

In a message posted to X before kickoff at Levi's Stadium, Jake Paul wrote that audiences should 'purposefully turn off the halftime show' to pressure 'big corporations' by reducing viewership. He continued: 'A fake American citizen performing who publicly hates America. I cannot support that.'

The wording sparked immediate debate. Puerto Rico is an unincorporated territory of the US, and its residents are American citizens by birth. Critics quickly pointed to an apparent contradiction: Paul himself resides in Dorado, Puerto Rico, a move he and his brother Logan Paul made in 2021, often attributed to tax considerations.

Purposefully turning off the halftime show



Let’s rally together and show big corporations they can’t just do whatever they want without consequences



(which equals viewership for them)



You are their benefit. Realize you have power.



Turn off this halftime. A fake American… — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 8, 2026

Backlash and Family Disagreement

Many commentators, including professional boxer Amanda Serrano, publicly disagreed with Paul's characterization. Serrano, who is Puerto Rican herself, wrote that questioning the legitimacy of Puerto Rican identity was wrong and that she could not support such statements.

Logan Paul also weighed in publicly. He affirmed his love for Jake while stating unequivocally that Puerto Ricans are Americans and should be celebrated, directly challenging the implication of his brother's original post.

The personal dimension amplified the controversy. Logan's public support for Puerto Rican representation indicated a clear divergence in how the brothers approached the issue of Bad Bunny's performance and identity politics.

To clarify: I wasn’t calling anyone a “fake citizen” because they’re from Puerto Rico. I live in Puerto Rico, and I love Puerto Rico. I have used my platform to support Puerto Rico time and time again and will always do so.



But if you’re publicly criticizing ICE who are doing… — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 9, 2026

The Backtrack

Facing mounting criticism, Jake Paul issued clarifications on X the next day. He stated that the term 'fake' had been 'misinterpreted' and insisted that he did not question Bad Bunny's citizenship. Paul wrote: 'He's not a fake citizen obviously 'cause he's Puerto Rican and I love Puerto Rico and all Americans who support the country.'

However, he maintained his criticism of what he described as values he disagreed with, particularly Bad Bunny's past criticism of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Paul asserted that his issue was with individuals who condemn aspects of American governance while benefiting from American platforms and services.

Tonight I am here where I’m supposed to be in my beautiful Island with my people celebrating and watching with awe how well Benito represented us and our culture



I am proud to be Puerto Rican, and I am proud to be an American citizen. Puerto Ricans are not “fake Americans.” We… — Amanda Serrano (@Serranosisters) February 9, 2026

Cultural and Political Context

Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is a Puerto Rican singer with a global following. He headlined the Super Bowl LX half-time show, delivering a performance that emphasised cultural pride and unity. The Super Bowl half-time programme has historically been a site of both cultural expression and contention, given its massive viewership.

Critics of Paul's initial tweet noted that Puerto Rican performers such as Bad Bunny have long contributed to American music and culture, irrespective of linguistic or stylistic differences. Paul's phrasing was criticised as dismissive regarding the multiplicity of American identity.

Guys i love bad bunny idk what happened on my twitter last night ?? wtf — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 9, 2026

Aftermath And Legacy

The public reaction was swift and polarised. Many social media users pointed out the perceived hypocrisy of Paul's critique, given his own residence in Puerto Rico and his frequent public displays of support for the island. His residency and branding choices made his criticisms appear inconsistent to critics who flooded X with commentary.

By the morning after Super Bowl LX, Jake Paul's X bio briefly changed to reference Bad Bunny positively, with follow-up posts that appeared to distance him from the original language of his criticism. The rapid reversal reflected how quickly the backlash had escalated and the pressure Paul faced to recalibrate his public stance.

The episode left lingering questions about how public figures use language in culturally sensitive contexts and the impact such commentary has on public discourse. The debate demonstrated how quickly social media controversies can escalate and require nuanced responses from those involved, particularly when personal identity and citizenship are at stake.

The controversy surrounding Paul's remarks represents a significant moment in the ongoing conversation about representation, cultural identity, and the responsibilities of high-profile influencers in shaping public perceptions during major cultural events. Jake Paul's initial tweet and subsequent attempt to clarify his stance demonstrate the complexities public figures face when engaging in culturally charged discussions, particularly in the context of one of the US's most-watched live broadcasts.