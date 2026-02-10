Mexican Security Secretary Omar Garcia Harfuch said workers of a Canadian mining company were abducted and killed in Sinaloa by cartel operatives after being mistaken for members of an opposing organization.

Speaking during President Claudia Sheinbaum's daily press conference, Harfuch said the four people detained in connection with the killings belong to the Chapitos, a faction of the Sinaloa Cartel. They believed the miners were part of the Mayos, the other offset of the cartel with which they have been engaged in a turf war for over a year and a half now.

The bodies of at least five workers were found this week in mass graves, while the search for the remaining workers of Vizsla Silver Corp. continues.

Sheinbaum, on her end, said authorities from the mining company are in communication with counterparts from the state of Sinaloa. "I have also asked the Security Cabinet to be in touch with the Chamber of Mining Industry to know their needs and support them better," she added.

Sinaloa has also been reeling from another incident, in which three local lawmakers were shot. The two episodes prompted Mexico's federal government to deploy 1,600 soldiers to Sinaloa.

Authorities recently detained Jesús Emir Bazoco Peraza, also known as "Compa Güero" or "Radio 13," identified as one of those involved in the shooting of the lawmakers.

As reported by the Sinaloa-based outlet Los Noticieristas, Bazoco Peraza was employed by the Culiacán city government between 2018 and 2021, where he worked as an administrative assistant.

The outlet added that authorities were able to track down the suspect after locating a truck used by the attackers to flee following the shooting of Movimiento Ciudadano lawmakers Elizabeth Montoya and Sergio Torres, who were traveling in a vehicle accompanied by two bodyguards when they were attacked.

In late January, party national leader Jorge Álvarez Máynez said both officials were hospitalized in serious condition. He said Torres underwent successful surgery and remains in delicate condition, while Montoya lost an eye.

Originally published on Latin Times