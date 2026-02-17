North West is poised to step into the fashion spotlight with the launch of her own brand, 'NOR11', after her mother, Kim Kardashian, filed a series of trademarks signalling the 12-year-old's most ambitious project yet.

The filings indicate that the pre-teen is preparing to formalise a creative vision she has been hinting at for months—transforming from front-row fixture and viral style star into a brand founder in her own right. With legal groundwork already in motion, 'NOR11' represents a calculated entry into an industry her family knows intimately.

The move marks a significant moment for the eldest daughter of Kardashian and Kanye West, positioning North not merely as a celebrity child but as a budding entrepreneur carving out her own creative identity.

According to filings first reported by the Daily Mail and The Sun, three trademark applications have been submitted for 'NOR11', spanning fashion, jewellery, and accessories. The brand name appears to combine the first three letters of North's name with the age she was when she first conceptualised the idea.

What 'NOR11' Will Cover

The trademark applications suggest a broad lifestyle vision rather than a capsule collection.

One filing covers clothing and accessories, including dresses, footwear, hats, and stockings. A second focuses on watches and jewellery, such as bracelets, necklaces, earrings, and rings. A third extends into bags, including handbags, wallets, and cosmetic cases.

Records show the applications were submitted under KimYe's Kid Inc., a California-incorporated company formed in August 2023. Despite the name nodding to both parents, state records reportedly list Kardashian as the sole officer, indicating she is steering the business side of the venture.

The registered office is linked to business manager Lou Taylor, who previously oversaw Britney Spears's affairs, underscoring the project's robust professional infrastructure.

A Fashion Identity Already in the Making

North's interest in fashion has long been visible. Over the weekend, she was photographed shopping at Alexander Wang in Soho, New York, wearing neon blue hair with layered bangs that obscured her eyes. Her outfit featured a baggy $795 Balenciaga T-shirt, oversized sweatpants, and furry black winter boots.

The bold look aligns with her recent Instagram posts, in which she and her friends wore black hats emblazoned with the 'NOR11' logo—an early hint of the brand's aesthetic direction.

North's experimental style has frequently sparked debate online. In November, she debuted dermal piercings on her fingers, prompting criticism from some social media users who labelled the body art 'high-risk'. Her succinct response — 'It's okay' — accompanied by a heart-handed emoji, signalled a confidence that mirrors the brand-forward ethos of her family.

Following the Family Blueprint

Brand-building runs deep in the Kardashian-West household.

Kardashian incorporated her own name into the shapewear empire Skims, while West — now officially known as Ye — established a multi-billion-pound fashion legacy with Yeezy, derived from his 'Yeezus' moniker.

In that context, 'NOR11' feels less like a novelty and more like a strategic next-generation extension of a family business model built on personal branding.

Despite their shared entrepreneurial DNA, West appears to have limited involvement in the new label. In a 2025 YouTube interview, he expressed frustration over branding rights concerning his children, stating: 'Of all the brands I've made, I don't have the name and likeness or at least fifty-fifty with my kids. My kids are celebrities, and I don't have the say so.'

The remarks highlighted ongoing tensions following the former couple's divorce, finalised in November 2022 after nearly seven years of marriage.

Creativity at the Core

While fashion may be her next commercial frontier, North's creative pursuits extend beyond clothing.

Earlier this month, she surprised fans with the release of a rap track titled 'PIERCING ON MY HAND'. Although she has previously appeared on her father's music, the track's YouTube credits state that it was written, produced, and performed by North alone.

A source told the Daily Mail that West was not involved in producing the song, though North had performed it on stage during an appearance with him in Mexico City.

Speaking on the Khloe In Wonder Land podcast, hosted by sister Khloe Kardashian, Kardashian revealed that North is home-schooled and often spends extended hours immersed in music production.

'At home she'll do an eight-hour music studio session, where she's producing and writing', Kardashian said. 'I'll add her writing out all of her lyrics as a part of her spelling tests. We do all of the things at home that she really enjoys and are challenging.'

Addressing criticism over her daughter's bold self-expression, Kardashian added: 'I'm just not a judgmental person like that, so I try not to pay attention to it.'

She continued: 'No one knows, unless they're in my shoes, what I'm dealing with and how we have to manage certain things from the outside world.'

Rejecting suggestions that she acts more as a 'bestie' than a parent, Kardashian insisted North has 'a lot of rules', clarifying: 'The one area [of freedom] is that I do let her express herself.'

A New Generation of Fashion Entrepreneurs

At just 12, North West is entering an industry where image, individuality, and narrative are as crucial as product design. With trademarks secured and a visible aesthetic already forming, 'NOR11' signals the emergence of a Gen Alpha brand shaped by social media fluency, celebrity lineage, and unapologetic self-expression.

Whether 'NOR11' evolves into a fully-fledged fashion house or begins with limited drops, the groundwork suggests a carefully structured launch rather than a vanity project.

For North, the message appears clear: she is not simply inheriting a legacy—she is intent on designing her own.

