A former detainee's five-month confinement in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention offers a rare, unfiltered look inside a system where civil custody can feel indistinguishable from punishment, and where even basic human needs are routinely put at risk.

For nearly half a year, a man identified only as Financial_Sale9336 on Reddit was held by ICE after being arrested at his mailbox following a landlord dispute, spending time in two separate detention facilities while fighting for his immigration case. He lost his job, missed a semester of university, became homeless, and endured serious deterioration in his physical and mental health during confinement.

His is not an isolated experience. Detailed court filings, lawsuits, leaked videos, and testimony from former detainees paint a picture of conditions that frequently strain legal standards and public expectations of humane treatment in civil custody.

Inside The Walls: Daily Life, Deprivation And Control

According to the Reddit AMA, detainees were housed in units described as 'pods', with 10 to 35 people sharing space that included basic beds, bathroom facilities, a table and a television in the better-maintained centres. Yet those amenities stood in stark contrast to the conditions in many of the facilities where detainees are actually held, particularly when they are classified as criminal rather than civil detainees.

Food, according to the former detainee, was 'horrible' and just enough to 'keep you alive', with many forced to rely on commissary purchases that came with steep mark-ups. International calls to family members were possible but costly, at around $2 per minute, placing additional financial strain on individuals already stripped of their livelihoods.

Medical care inside detention was inconsistent. The detainee reported interruptions to his crucial Crohn's-disease medication and significant withdrawal from psychiatric prescriptions, exacerbating depression and anxiety. He said efforts to obtain proper treatment were routinely delayed or ignored.

These lived experiences echo findings from litigation and advocacy groups. Class-action lawsuits and filings around facilities such as 26 Federal Plaza in Manhattan and ICE field offices in San Francisco describe cold, overcrowded cells with metal benches, no beds, and temperatures so low detainees likened conditions to a 'freezer'.

Legal complaints against ICE have highlighted how holding cells, often intended for short processing stays, are being used to detain people for days or weeks without proper oversight, legal access or basic sanitation.

Lawsuits, Leaked Footage And Judges Pushing Back

Legal battles have grown over these conditions. In one federal case, detainees at a Manhattan facility exposed by secret video footage were granted a temporary order by a judge to improve conditions, including provision of bedding, hygiene supplies, clean cells and timely attorney access.

A viral video from the Baltimore ICE facility showed dozens of detainees crowded into a bare cell without beds or showers, with at least one voice captured pleading in Spanish about not having washed in 10 days. Lawyers involved in a federal lawsuit labelled the conditions unconstitutional, arguing that facilities designed for brief processing were routinely being used as long-term holding sites.

Other cases across the U.S. embody similar grievances. Federal court filings in San Francisco allege freezing cells, lack of medical care, inadequate hygiene supplies and denial of legal access even when people attend immigration court hearings.

Judicial action has sometimes forced policy changes. In Long Island, after a judge accused ICE of lying in court and presiding over 'inhumane and unlawful' conditions, ICE agreed to limit detention times at a courthouse holding room to no more than 12 hours before transfer to other facilities.

Systemic Failures And Human Fallout

Official ICE policy states that detention is designed to ensure presence at immigration proceedings and that facilities 'ensure the health, safety and well-being' of detainees. Yet independent standards such as the Performance-Based National Detention Standards (PBNDS) and National Detention Standards vary by facility and often lack enforceability, leading to gaps in oversight.

Detention durations likewise reflect systemic issues. An August 2025 analysis found the average length of ICE custody to be about 50 days, with many individuals held for substantially longer, particularly those pursuing relief or challenging removal orders.

The human consequences of these policies extend beyond detainees' bodies and minds. Families are torn apart, education and careers are disrupted, and longstanding community ties are severed. In the Reddit account, the man's prolonged confinement led to him losing his home, job and accumulation of belongings, leaving him effectively starting over upon release.

Critics argue that the growth in ICE detention, especially under intensified enforcement operations, has overwhelmed a system not designed for such scale. Short-term holding facilities have increasingly become de facto long-term detention spaces, often without adequate safeguards, oversight or transparency.

A Hidden World With Far-Reaching Stakes

The opaque nature of immigration detention means firsthand accounts like this five-month detention story are rare and valuable. Despite government assertions of oversight and legal compliance, court filings, viral footage and lawsuits suggest a system struggling to meet its own stated standards and, in many cases, failing in basic duties of care.

For the thousands who move through the ICE detention system every year, the lived reality can be one of isolation, inadequate medical attention, uncertainty and profound personal loss. As critics and courts continue to press for reform, stories from inside these facilities provide a crucial window into a chapter of American enforcement that remains largely hidden from public view.

