Jim Carrey continues to make headlines following his appearance at the César Awards in Paris. Last month, the actor sparked a conspiracy theory after fans noticed a significant change in his appearance. Carrey has maintained a slim figure for many years, but during the César Awards, he appeared to have gained a considerable amount of weight, prompting widespread speculation online. Carrey had attended the ceremony to receive an honorary César, a distinction awarded by the French film academy in recognition of his contribution to cinema.

The theory alleged that Carrey was not personally present at the ceremony, and that a clone had appeared on his behalf. A delegate of the César Awards has since confirmed that Carrey was physically present, and the conspiracy theory has been widely dismissed.

'He Is Sad That People Are Stupid'

A source told a British publication that Carrey is not pleased about the ongoing speculation. The actor is reportedly saddened by the situation, though not for the reasons many might expect.

'Jim is sad. Not because people are questioning or making fun of his appearance, he's not worried about that at all. Rather, he is sad that people are stupid. The world he lives in has people that believe a 64-year-old man is now apparently a clone,' the source said.

The source added that Carrey finds the rumours offensive on a deeper level. 'For Jim, this is something he should laugh about, but stupidity like this is not a laughing matter. He hates that people aren't talking about what is actually important,' the source said.

Is Bad Botox to Blame?

So, why did Carrey's appearance change drastically? A cosmetic surgeon who has never treated Carrey has suggested that the change in his appearance may be the result of Botox injections. Dr Jeffrey Spiegel said that Botox can produce significant changes to the face, and suggested that Carrey's surgeon may have administered injections more typically used for a woman's facial structure. Spiegel did not rule out the possibility of additional cosmetic procedures.

The conspiracy theory became so out of control that it forced a delegate of the Cesar Award to make a statement about Carrey's attendance. Gregory Caulier confirmed that Carrey was physically present at the awards show. He also said that Carrey worked so hard on his speech, knowing that he would be giving it in French.

'He came with his partner, his daughter, his grandson, and 12 close friends and family members. His longtime publicist accompanied him. His old friend Michel Gondry, who has made a film and two series with him, was there, and they were delighted to see each other again,' he told Variety.

Face Mask and Fake Teeth Photo

Alexis Stone appeared to add to the speculation after uploading a photo of a face mask and a set of fake teeth on Instagram, claiming in the caption that he had transformed himself to resemble Carrey on the night of the awards. The post received over 500,000 likes and 30,000 comments, with opinions divided between those who found the claim credible and those who dismissed it.

Stone is a well-known transformation artist with a documented history of recreating celebrity likenesses with striking accuracy, which lent his post a degree of plausibility that helped sustain the theory despite official denials.

Originally published on IBTimes UK