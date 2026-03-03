Details continue to emerge about the killing of Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera Cervantes, the leader of the Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG), in Mexico.

According to the death certificate issued by the Mexico City Civil Registry, the specific cause of death was thoracic, abdominal and lower extremity trauma caused by gunshot wounds. The document states that the official time of death was recorded at 10:30 a.m. while he was being transported to a hospital for treatment.

Authorities have also said that during the operation two members of El Mencho's security team were killed. Rubén Guerrero Valadez, also known as "El R1," identified as the son of the CJNG's regional boss in Tapalpa, Jalisco, and Hugo César Macías Ureña, known as "El Tuli," who has been identified as a key figure in the cartel's structure.

The fall of El Mencho was only one of several actions carried out by the Mexican government aimed at weakening the Jalisco cartel and its operational arm. Since Feb. 22, multiple regional leaders of the CJNG have been targeted by authorities.

In the state of Tlaxcala, authorities arrested Isaac Moreno Romero, also known as "El Hacha," who was responsible for kidnappings, extortion and fuel theft, commonly referred to in Mexico as "huachicoleo."

In the state of Colima, authorities arrested José Israel "N," also known as "El Salsas," identified as one of the cartel's main financial and logistical operators who coordinated money collection in the Colima and Jalisco region.

Federal investigations also uncovered collaboration between law enforcement and the Jalisco cartel in the municipality of Ecuandureo, Michoacán. As reported by Infobae México, the officers are accused of operating under the orders of El R1, one of the bodyguards killed alongside El Mencho in Tapalpa.

On Feb. 27, a judge formally charged 11 officers and ordered pretrial detention as a precautionary measure. The officers, 10 of them from Jalisco, were found wearing masks, without insignia and using official patrol vehicles.

Authorities said they were also carrying drugs, CJNG insignias and cellphones with messaging groups where they reported the movements of state and federal forces, alerted others about operations and road blockades and communicated directly with the Jalisco cartel.

