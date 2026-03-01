The Actors Awards debuted their new name in 2026 with a red carpet that felt refreshingly intentional, and Latino stars were among those who best understood the assignment. At the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, fashion was not reduced to a parade of interchangeable black gowns. Instead, it became a conversation about silhouettes, textures and confidence, with Latinos setting several of the night's strongest visual notes.

Slip dresses dominated the evening, and one of the most impactful came from Jenna Ortega, who once again proved she understands the power of transformation. She stayed true to her sensual, elegant aesthetic but moved away from her signature pale makeup and bleached brows, opting for a warmer, more classic beauty look that completely reframed the dress. The result was striking, not because the gown screamed for attention, but because her styling showed how makeup and attitude can redefine a silhouette. While others, including Mia Goth, leaned into the same slip-dress trend with a darker, more ethereal approach, Ortega's look felt poised and deliberate.

Black, unsurprisingly, remained the dominant color of the 2026 awards season, and several Latinas wore it to perfection. Eiza González embraced a sleek, statuesque black look that highlighted clean lines and quiet drama, reinforcing her reputation as one of Hollywood's most reliable red carpet presences. Sofía Carson, on the other hand, opted for classic elegance, delivering a polished black ensemble that balanced timeless glamour with modern restraint. Neither reinvented the color, but both reminded everyone why black continues to be a power move when executed with precision.

Newer faces also made their mark. Paulina Chávez, attending as part of the Landman cast, arrived in a sophisticated gown that felt age-appropriate without playing it safe. Her look signaled a generation of young Latina actresses stepping confidently into the awards circuit, aware that fashion is part of how careers are introduced and remembered.

On the men's side, charisma did most of the work. Andy García embodied classic Hollywood in a traditional tuxedo, effortless and refined, proving once again that style does not require reinvention when confidence is already present. And then there was Benicio del Toro, whose relaxed "smokin" energy stood out precisely because it did not try too hard. His tailoring was sharp, his presence unmistakable, and his attitude pure movie star.

We always talk about best and worst dressed, but this year, especially among Latino talent, there were no real missteps. Some looks were simply stronger than others. And that, in itself, says a lot about where Latino representation on Hollywood's most visible red carpets stands in 2026.

Benicio del Toro x Governors Awards.



Photography: Cibelle Levi

Set Design: Justin Corrigan pic.twitter.com/sjuXJQDl3c — The Academy (@TheAcademy) November 17, 2025

Originally published on Latin Times