Punch the monkey, the hand‑reared Japanese macaque who became an unlikely global favourite, was photographed playing with another young macaque at Ichikawa City Zoo near Tokyo on Sunday, 1 March 2026. The zoo shared the new images and a short keeper's note online, confirming that the once‑isolated infant is now bonding with members of the troop, a development that marks a gentle turn in the long‑running story of the viral Punch the monkey.

Punch was born on 26 July 2025 and abandoned by his mother shortly afterwards, according to the report. Keepers raised him by hand and offered comfort in the form of an IKEA orangutan teddy, which became his constant companion. When he was gradually introduced to the enclosure, he continued dragging the oversized plush everywhere, creating a set of images that travelled far beyond the zoo's expectations. What began as a straightforward case of animal care turned into a worldwide fixation, with millions projecting human narratives of loneliness, resilience and cuteness onto a baby macaque who had no idea he was being watched.

The zoo said Punch has now made a friend among the troop's baby monkeys, and keepers captured the pair playing closely enough that one youngster gave Punch a piggyback. The images, shared without fanfare, were quickly amplified online by followers still invested in his progress.

Punch The Monkey Takes First Real Steps Into The Troop

The accompanying keeper caption offered a small window into Punch's daily life. Staff noted that he had 'slightly scraped his nose', which they disinfected, and added that he was eating 'in heaps' and remained 'full of his mischievous energy'. They also confirmed the part everyone had been waiting for: Punch 'made a new friend among the baby monkeys' and was 'playing very happily'.

Taken at face value, it is a simple welfare update. But after months of images showing Punch clinging to a stuffed toy because he lacked a peer to cling to, the sight of him piggybacking on another macaque feels like a quiet breakthrough. The zoo has not presented this as the end of an integration process, and nothing in the keeper note suggests they consider the job done. What it does show is careful monitoring, ordinary injuries handled without drama, and a young primate gradually learning how to be a young primate.

The Tab described the update as 'finally good news', grounding the moment by pointing out that the images were posted on 1 March and that Punch now looks 'well on the way to being accepted by the group'.

Punch The Monkey And The IKEA Teddy That Made Him A Global Obsession

The detail that first caught public attention, and continues to shape it, is the IKEA orangutan teddy. Staff gave Punch the plush when he was first raised by hand, and it remained his comfort item when he entered the enclosure. The contrast between the tiny animal and the oversized toy was visually irresistible.

The Tab's report taps into that emotional register, calling Punch 'the world's pet' and joking that the zoo should keep posting photos of him 'for the rest of his life'. It is the sort of line that acknowledges the absurdity of the internet's attachments while also nodding to the genuine care that has grown around him.

But in the zoo's latest update, the teddy is nowhere to be seen. The focus is a real, breathing companion, moving alongside Punch rather than being dragged behind him. For followers who have been refreshing their feeds for signs of progress, that small shift carries its own significance. The zoo has offered only a handful of details and no broader claims about the troop, but the images speak plainly enough: Punch is eating, being tended to, and most importantly, he is not alone.

Originally published on IBTimes UK