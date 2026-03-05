Brian McGinnis was detained at the US Capitol in Washington DC on Tuesday, 4 March, after interrupting a Senate Armed Services subcommittee hearing in full US Marine Corps uniform, prompting a flurry of online claims that the anti‑war protester could face military charges under the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

The news came after videos from the hearing showed Brian McGinnis, a veteran and firefighter from North Carolina, shouting against the Iran war before being dragged out of the room by US Capitol Police officers. At one point, he appeared to be caught in a door and injured his arm, while Montana senator Tim Sheehy was seen stepping in alongside security to help restrain him. The hearing, held by the Subcommittee on Readiness and Management Support, was examining the current readiness of the Joint Force.

Images of McGinnis in what looked like a Marine dress uniform were enough to ignite a particular nerve online. Conservative commentators and self‑described former service members lined up on X to demand that he be hauled back under military law, accusing him of disgracing the uniform and breaching federal and Pentagon rules on political activity.

One user posted a clip of the scuffle and asked bluntly: 'He did this in uniform any UCMJ options?' Another wrote under a recent fundraising post from McGinnis: 'So!! You think its ok to violate UCMJ by protesting in uniform? You do know they are going to cone after you for this and you will be dealt with.'

That instant certainty, though, runs into a rather prosaic legal wall.

He did this in uniform any ucmj options? https://t.co/0NabzhRPWu — James Beam 002 (@M1911_FL) March 4, 2026

Why Brian McGinnis Is Unlikely To Face UCMJ Charges

For context, the Uniform Code of Military Justice, or UCMJ, is the criminal code that governs active‑duty US service personnel. It can apply in some cases to reservists and, in limited circumstances, to certain retired members, but it generally does not apply to veterans who left the armed forces years earlier.

McGinnis served in the Marine Corps between 2000 and 2004, according to one X user who tagged the official USMC account while denouncing his protest. That user insisted he was 'in blatant violation of MCO 1020.34H, DoD Directive 1344.10 and Federal statute 10 U.S.C. § 772', adding: 'He has disgraced the uniform and should be immediately recalled to face court martial.'

Others were even more direct. One commenter declared: 'McGinnis, should also, be under UCMJ investigation as well for wearing a US Military uniform while protesting. Which is against UCMJ. He can be charged under UCMJ Article 807 and others.' Another wrote: 'If that is indeed Brian McGinnis, he's a total douche bag.... If he wants to wear his uniform and act out, then recall him to active duty and court martial him for any number of UCMJ violations related to his conduct while wearing it. One man's opinion.'

Supporters of McGinnis pushed back, pointing out what military lawyers also note: once a Marine leaves the service, they are no longer subject to the UCMJ in the ordinary course of events. One user summed up that view in a single line: 'He's a veteran NOT active duty he can do what ever he wants in that uniform and not have to abide by the UCMJ.'

Primetimer claims that 'the Uniform Code of Military Justice has no jurisdiction' over McGinnis, precisely because he is a former Marine who left the USMC in 2004. Nothing has emerged to contradict that, and there is no sign of any parallel military investigation. Until official documents say otherwise, talk of a court-martial remains speculation and should be treated with a grain of salt.

@aljazeeraenglish Former Marine Brian McGinnis was forcibly removed from an Armed Services subcommittee hearing after demanding accountability over the US-Israel war in Iran. ♬ original sound - Al Jazeera English - Al Jazeera English

Civilian Charges For Brian McGinnis After Capitol Clash

What McGinnis is facing, according to local outlet ABC 11 Eyewitness News, are civilian charges. The anti‑war activist has been charged with assault on a police officer and resisting arrest, offences that will put him in front of a civilian court rather than any military tribunal.

The videos of the hearing that circulated widely show the basic outline of what led to those counts. McGinnis rises during the session, protests the Iran war, and refuses to sit down or leave when ordered to do so. Capitol Police move in, struggle with him, and try to force him out of the room. In the tussle, he becomes jammed in a doorway, apparently hurting his arm as officers and Senator Sheehy attempt to manoeuvre him out.

Another X user highlighted that footage and attempted to frame it as part of a broader pattern, writing: 'Brian McGinnis. The Green Party candidate in NC. The full video shows him shouting Palestine will be free. He's in full military dress protesting, which is a UCMJ violation. He also did not leave when asked, so they arrested him. It's a stunt, inspired by the seditious six video.'

Behind the anger on both sides is a familiar American argument about who gets to speak in uniform and what that symbolism means. Federal regulations and Defence Department directives do set out strict limits on political activity and the wearing of uniforms for those still in service. On social media, many users appear to have assumed those rules automatically follow a person for life.

In McGinnis's case, the legal system taking over is the ordinary one. He will answer to a civilian judge and jury, not a military panel, for what he did and said in that Capitol hearing room.

Originally published on IBTimes UK