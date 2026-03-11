Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said she won't pursue legal action against Elon Musk for saying she works for cartels in the end.

"I've made the decision to not file the civil lawsuit in this case, but we'll see. If he continues, we'll reevaluate," Sheinbaum said during a passage of her daily press conference.

Sheinbaum had said in late February that her legal team was reviewing whether to pursue legal action against Musk after the billionaire suggested on X that she responds to "her cartel bosses." She called the accusation "absurd" and said it "falls apart on its own."

"This absurd narco-government claim... if it was absurd before, it's even more so now," Sheinbaum said during one of her press conferences. "They don't even know what to invent. It's almost laughable to read them," she added back then.

Musk's comment came in response to a meme account that shared a video of Sheinbaum outlining the risks of declaring a renewed "war on drug trafficking," including civilian harm and human rights violations. The account asked whether she was "a plant of the cartel." Musk replied: "She only says what her cartel bosses tell her to say. Let's say the punishment for disobedience is a little worse than a 'performance improvement plan.'"

Sheinbaum defended her administration's approach, saying it prioritizes legality and human rights. An open war on cartels, she has argued, would be "outside the framework of the law" and amount to "permission to kill without trial." Addressing the controversy, she added: "They will never agree with us, no matter what we do. What matters to me is what the people say."

The exchange follows similar claims made last year by the president of the United States, who said Sheinbaum was "afraid of the cartels" and that "the cartels run Mexico." At the time, Sheinbaum rejected the assertion but did not explore legal avenues. "In Mexico only one entity governs, and that is the people of Mexico" Sheinbaum responded at the time. "No one else."

Originally published on Latin Times