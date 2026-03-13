Even the most beautiful women in Hollywood have had their red carpet missteps, and the Oscars, fashion's most-watched runway, have seen plenty of them. Stars like Dakota Johnson, Jennifer Connelly, Kim Basinger, Charlize Theron, and Uma Thurman have long been celebrated as style icons, regularly landing on best-dressed lists. But on Hollywood's biggest night, even they have delivered looks that missed the mark, leaving fans, critics, and fashion watchers talking for years.

Some Oscar fashion fails became pop culture history. Bjork turned heads forever with her swan dress, while Faith Hill stepped onto the carpet in a pastel, rainbow-toned gown that still ranks among the ceremony's most debated looks. From bold risks that backfired to gowns that simply felt wrong for the moment, these outfits proved that at the Academy Awards, glamour is never guaranteed.

Here are some of the biggest fashion fails on Oscar's night, from the world biggest stars

In 2017, Dakota Johnson was mainly known for 50 Cents of Shade. Maybe that is why she chose this Gucci butter-colored high-neck dress, which was everything but flattering,

It seems impossible to think that Charlize Theron would make a fashion faux pas, but she did at the 2010 Oscars, wearing a Dior dress. Not only was it ill-fitting, but the recreation of roses in the breast area looks more haphazard than haute couture.

Jennifer Connelly won an Oscar as Best Supporting Actress in 2002. Sadly, she picked it up in this dress that made her look washed.

In a recent interview with Us, Gena Davis shared that she was "surprised" to receive criticism for the satin ivory mini dress "made specifically" for her by Ruth Meyers and Bill Hargate, which she brought to the Oscars in 1992. It's safe to say that many people are surprised she is surprised.

Gwyneth Paltrow has owned her fashion fail at the 2002 Oscars. "There were a few issues. I still love the dress itself, but I should have worn a bra, and I should have just had simple beachy hair and less makeup. Then, it would have worked as I wanted it to – a little bit of punk at the Oscars."

Uma Thurman shocked the world (not in a good way) at the 2004 Oscar red carpet, with her Christian Lacroix, the iconic French fashion designer who is known for his outlandish and irreverent couture designs.

Bjork made Oscar fashion history in 2001 when she arrived wearing the now-iconic swan dress, a white gown designed by Marjan Pejoski that instantly became one of the most talked-about red carpet looks of all time. Mocked by some and admired by others, the outfit turned into a pop culture moment that still defines the conversation around bold, risky Oscar fashion.

Faith Hill brought one of the most polarizing looks in Oscars history when she arrived at the 2002 Academy Awards in a pastel rainbow Versace gown, a dress that matched her performance of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" that night. The colorful look became infamous as one of the red carpet's most criticized fashion risks, remembered less for glamour than for its sherbet-toned excess.

To pick up her Best Supporting Actress statuette for L.A. Confidential, Kim Basinger picked a retro-chic Escada. It would have been perfect for the 2018 Oscars if it had been fitted properly and taken the fabric into consideration. The wrinkles are not fashion-forward.

Now that we are well into the 2020s, most actresses arrive at the Oscars with the help of professional stylists who carefully craft every red carpet look. Even so, fashion misfires still happen, and this year's Academy Awards may yet add another unforgettable gown to the list of Oscar red carpet misses.

Originally published on Enstarz