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MEXICO CITY—The third season of the TelevisaUnivision reality show Juego de Voces has not yet premiered, and it already has a clear main hook: this time it is not about generations facing off or legends against new stars, but pits siblings against each others.

Under the title "Juego de Voces: Hermanos y Rivales," this time the formula is more intimate, more emotional, and also more dangerous, from a television perspective. Because when competition gets mixed up with love and sibling rivalries, nobody wants to lose, even though there are hugs before and after singing. The premiere is scheduled for March 22 on Las Estrellas and Univision, with availability on ViX starting March 23. The season will have eight episodes.

That tone was palpable from the program's launch press conference, which this reporter attended. There, producer Eduardo Suárez finally revealed how the teams are divided, and the names are not chosen at random.

On one side are Los Consentidos, made up of Jorge D'Alessio, Mayte Lascurain, José Luis Roma, Camila Fernández, and Esteban Silvas.

On the other side are Los Favoritos, made up of Ernesto D'Alessio, Isabel Lascurain, Raúl Roma, Alex Fernández, and Walo Silvas.

The choice of sides made it clear that the production doesn't just want good musical numbers. The show also wants to exploit that mix of affection, pride, and competition that exists between siblings.

The big difference compared to the previous two seasons lies precisely there. The first edition of Juego de Voces was built around the confrontation between fathers and sons, while the second revolved around Legends versus Stars.

Now the conflict is no longer generational, althought there are different ages, but this time is fraternal competition and fun. The rules still rest on team musical challenges, strategic decisions, and point accumulation, but the emotional fuel has completely changed. It's no longer artists separated by age or experience competing; now it's people who grew up under the same roof, with the same influences, and often with old wounds, jokes, and rivalries that the public isn't always aware of.

Angélica Vale returns as presenter.

Among the rivalries generating the most anticipation is that of the D'Alessio brothers, sons of the iconic singer Lupita D'Alessio. Jorge D'Alessio perfectly summed up the spirit of this edition when he admitted that he "loves and admires Ernesto," but that when it's his turn to compete, "the need to beat him arises because my team needs the point."

"I admire him, but I compete against him," he admitted. More than a real conflict, what's coming is a season where affection and rivalry will coexist on the same stage.

But they're not the only ones. The rivalry between Walo and Esteban Silvas, the brothers who will bring the flavor of regional Mexican music to this season, is also starting to take shape. Walo arrives as a voice associated with Banda MS, with a very recognizable identity within the regional Mexican genre, while Esteban enters this season as part of a brotherly duo that will have to demonstrate versatility beyond the genre that made them famous.

The rest of the cast also helps to sustain the concept. There's Raúl and José Luis Roma, from the successful duo Río Roma, Mayte and Isabel Lascurain, inseparable figures from Pandora. The group is rounded out by Alex and Camila Fernández, heirs to one of the most renowned dynasties in Mexican music.

The mix of the cast and the choice of songs they will perform is designed to open up conversation both in Mexico and among Hispanic audiences in the United States, precisely where the format has found some of its strength.

"The performances and viral videos we've had in previous seasons are a preview of what's to come. We have about 30 musical numbers that are going to thrill," Suárez promised.

Originally published on Latin Times