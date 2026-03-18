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MIAMI - Carlos Ponce has appeared in more than 13 films and countless television projects. However, he had never worn a cassock. That is, until the day came when he would portray Father Diaz in his new film project, Ethan Bloom.

"It was something that had never even occurred to me, that I could play a priest," the Puerto Rican actor confessed to this reporter in an interview. His character is a Catholic priest who becomes a key figure in the protagonist's spiritual quest.

"My mother was always very Catholic, a charismatic, and she raised us in the faith," said Ponce, who did have a moment of doubt when she first saw herself in the habit and even wondered if it might be sacrilegious. "Is this even allowed?" she asked herself.

Fortunately, it's not only possible, but even necessary, to tell a story like the one in this film, which follows Ethan, a 13-year-old Jewish boy who should be preparing for his bar mitzvah, as he begins to find solace in a Catholic church under the guidance of Father Diaz. Ponce's role serves as an emotional and religious bridge within a story that explores faith, grief, and identity.

Ethan grieves the loss of his mother while trying to understand who he is and what he believes in. The story blends humor and family conflict to show how the young man navigates his family's Jewish traditions, the influence of Catholicism, and his own questions about life.

"What I liked most is that this father helps Ethan by listening to him and guiding him, not by lecturing him. That's how I am as a dad too. Lectures never worked for me, and I don't think they work for anyone," he added.

The cast and main credits include, in addition to Ponce, Hank Greenspan as Ethan, Joshua Malina, and Rachelle Lefevre. The film is directed by Herschel Faber and written by Maylen Dominguez.

Ethan Bloom is currently playing in US theaters and is preparing for a global release. However, it's not the only film Carlos Ponce has made recently.

The artist is also part of the cast of the Puerto Rican film Perla , where he shares credits with Zuleyka Rivera. In addition, Hurricane Season , which he said is about a Puerto Rican family that arrives in New York after Hurricane Maria devastated the Island of Enchantment in 2017, will be released soon.

Originally published on Latin Times